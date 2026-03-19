8 Suspects, 2 Pakistani Gangs, CCTV Footage: How Two Arrests May Have Revealed A Terror Plot
Arrests from Ghaziabad and Hapur, and recovery of covert CCTV footage from Sonipat Railway Station, Delhi, Greater Noida point to Pakistani gangster handlers.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Sonipat & Hapur: Two separate arrests across Western Uttar Pradesh, in Ghaziabad and Hapur, may have uncovered a large, diffuse conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in India. Investigators believe the larger plan is backed by Pakistani elements.
The Ghaziabad Arrest
The first arrest was by Kaushambi police in Ghaziabad, of six youths on March 15. Subsequent interrogation revealed that they had planned to install covert CCTV cameras at 50 locations across the country. One of these cameras had been installed near Sonipat Railway Station in Haryana, specifically on pole number 47/27, carrying a high-voltage power line and located near Platform Number 3.
Acting on the information, Ghaziabad Police retrieved the covert CCTV camera from the pole on Wednesday (March 18), under the supervision of officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Indian Railways.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ghaziabad Police, intelligence and other security agencies are currently conducting a joint, in-depth investigation into this entire network, to identify all individuals involved and to determine the precise motive behind the operation.
The Hapur Gang
The second arrest — of two young men in Hapur — was revealed to the media by UP Police on Thursday (March 19). They said they had acted on inputs from the IB, that the arrested youth were allegedly sending photos, videos, and locations of a temple and a Delhi colony to a Pakistani gang via social media.
Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said Dhaulana police arrested the youths from the Indane Gas Agency in Mughal Garden, Dhaulana. The two suspects are Azim Rana, son of Salim Rana, a resident of Mughal Garden, Piplehra, under Dhaulana police station; and Azad Rajput, son of Naushad, a resident of Jai village, Bhawanpur police station of Meerut district. While Rana used to run a dry fruit stall in a Delhi mall, Rajput, who is related to Rana, works as a contractor at a pipe factory in Gurgaon.
Police also recovered two mobile phones from them.
Sonipat Recovery
On Wednesday afternoon, a joint team of Ghaziabad Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) took one of the six accused arrested from Ghaziabad, Praveen, to Sonipat Railway Station to conduct an on-site verification, accompanied by a heavy police force. The accused was escorted on foot to the alleged site.
A technical expert climbed the pole to retrieve the camera. The RPF and Ghaziabad Police interrogated the accused on the spot, spending considerable time to gather details, before taking back the accused to the Railway Police Station.
Reports indicate the camera — the presence of which Sonipat Railway Police was completely unaware of — had been installed by the accused, a Ghaziabad resident, on February 26, along with three of his accomplices. It is reported that the CCTV camera remained active for around 18 days, during which time it continued to transmit live footage to Praveen's Pakistani handler.
How Was the Plot Uncovered?
According to sources, central intelligence agencies had received inputs indicating that a criminal syndicate — operating in collusion with Pakistani entities — was planning to execute a major subversive act in India. Acting on their inputs, Kaushambi police arrested the six youths, whose interrogation revealed that they had been tasked with installing 50 CCTV cameras at railway stations, bus stands, and other crowded public areas, one of which was recovered from Sonipat Railway Station.
Sources also said these CCTV cameras were installed at the behest of the 'Suhel Gang', led by Suhel Malik, which was in the headlines recently for allegedly being given the contract to murder YouTuber Salim Wastik in Ghaziabad, also by a Pakistani handler.
Meanwhile, media personnel who were on the spot to cover the action alleged they were subjected to mistreatment by police personnel present, while the RPF Station In-charge refused to provide any information regarding the matter. Ghaziabad Police officials also refused to speak on camera.
The Other Pakistan Connection
In the Hapur arrest, police said both accused told them that they were in contact with the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti gang in Pakistan via multiple social media. They said they sent photos, videos, and locations of several locations in Delhi and Greater Noida to the Shahzad Bhatti Gang in Pakistan, which was last in the news following alleged conflict with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.
During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused also held live video chats with Shahzad Bhatti on a WhatsApp number, with whom they had been in contact since December 2025. Specifically, they said that on February 19, 2026, they had sent videos and photos of the Sanatan Dharma Temple near Ramesh Nagar Metro Station in Delhi and the colony outside the temple to Shahzad Bhatti via WhatsApp. He also sent the location, photos and videos of the Bisrakh Ravana Temple in Greater Noida.
Investigating agencies have also begun to gather information about other individuals involved in this network. The IB and the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) Meerut also interrogated the men, while local police investigate suspects in the Dhaulana area who were in contact with the two.
Are The Two Arrests Connected?
While the security and investigative agencies haven't commented on any links between the arrests in Ghaziabad and Hapur, they have acknowledged the fear that Pakistan was planning to carry out a major terrorist attack using the photo, video and location data obtained. Investigative agencies have been put on alert since the arrests.