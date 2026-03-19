ETV Bharat / bharat

8 Suspects, 2 Pakistani Gangs, CCTV Footage: How Two Arrests May Have Revealed A Terror Plot

Sonipat & Hapur: Two separate arrests across Western Uttar Pradesh, in Ghaziabad and Hapur, may have uncovered a large, diffuse conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in India. Investigators believe the larger plan is backed by Pakistani elements.

The Ghaziabad Arrest

The first arrest was by Kaushambi police in Ghaziabad, of six youths on March 15. Subsequent interrogation revealed that they had planned to install covert CCTV cameras at 50 locations across the country. One of these cameras had been installed near Sonipat Railway Station in Haryana, specifically on pole number 47/27, carrying a high-voltage power line and located near Platform Number 3.

Acting on the information, Ghaziabad Police retrieved the covert CCTV camera from the pole on Wednesday (March 18), under the supervision of officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Indian Railways.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ghaziabad Police, intelligence and other security agencies are currently conducting a joint, in-depth investigation into this entire network, to identify all individuals involved and to determine the precise motive behind the operation.

The Hapur Gang

The second arrest — of two young men in Hapur — was revealed to the media by UP Police on Thursday (March 19). They said they had acted on inputs from the IB, that the arrested youth were allegedly sending photos, videos, and locations of a temple and a Delhi colony to a Pakistani gang via social media.

Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said Dhaulana police arrested the youths from the Indane Gas Agency in Mughal Garden, Dhaulana. The two suspects are Azim Rana, son of Salim Rana, a resident of Mughal Garden, Piplehra, under Dhaulana police station; and Azad Rajput, son of Naushad, a resident of Jai village, Bhawanpur police station of Meerut district. While Rana used to run a dry fruit stall in a Delhi mall, Rajput, who is related to Rana, works as a contractor at a pipe factory in Gurgaon.

Police also recovered two mobile phones from them.

Sonipat Recovery

On Wednesday afternoon, a joint team of Ghaziabad Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) took one of the six accused arrested from Ghaziabad, Praveen, to Sonipat Railway Station to conduct an on-site verification, accompanied by a heavy police force. The accused was escorted on foot to the alleged site.

A technical expert climbed the pole to retrieve the camera. The RPF and Ghaziabad Police interrogated the accused on the spot, spending considerable time to gather details, before taking back the accused to the Railway Police Station.