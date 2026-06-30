As India's Monsoon Deficit Touches 78%, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain Till July 6
Heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and winds up to 70 kmph are likely across India as the monsoon gathers momentum | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST|
Updated : June 30, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the southwest monsoon continues to advance across the country, nearly 78 per cent of India's geographical area is still reeling under below-normal rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest rainfall distribution map.
Of this, 64 per cent falls in the deficient category, while another 14 per cent is classified as large deficient, raising concerns over Kharif sowing, reservoir levels and water availability if the shortfall persists into July.
Despite the rainfall deficit, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has become more active and is expected to bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several regions during the coming week.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for several states till July 6, while wind speeds may touch 70 kmph in isolated pockets.
The weather office said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and southeast Rajasthan over the next few days.
Heatwave conditions are also likely over isolated parts of Delhi on June 30, before rainfall activity picks up from July 1 onwards.
Rainfall Deficit Raises Concern
Despite the monsoon's steady advance, the rainfall deficit continues to worry experts, particularly with the Kharif sowing season underway.
Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said the current rainfall deficit across much of the country remains a concern, especially if it persists into July.
He said prolonged rainfall deficiency could delay sowing of Kharif crops, affect seed germination, reduce soil moisture and increase farmers' dependence on irrigation. It may also slow the replenishment of reservoirs, rivers and groundwater, putting pressure on water availability in rain-fed regions.
However, he added that July and August contribute the bulk of India's seasonal rainfall, and the overall monsoon performance will depend on rainfall during these crucial months.
Paul explained that the arrival of the southwest monsoon over a region does not necessarily ensure widespread or uniform rainfall.
According to him, rainfall distribution depends on the formation of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, the position of the monsoon trough, moisture transport from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, and upper-air circulation patterns. When these systems remain weak or confined to specific regions, rainfall becomes uneven, leaving several areas with significant deficits despite the monsoon's progress.
Weather Systems Driving The Monsoon
According to the IMD's meteorological analysis, several weather systems are currently influencing weather conditions across the country.
The seasonal monsoon trough continues to extend from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations are active over the north Bay of Bengal, north Odisha, Saurashtra and the east-central Arabian Sea, helping draw moisture inland.
Along with these systems, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from July 2, leading to increased rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining regions.
These systems are expected to strengthen the ongoing wet spell across several parts of the country over the coming days.
Monsoon Gathers Pace Across India, But Delhi-NCR Waits
The IMD said the southwest monsoon has become increasingly active and is likely to bring changing weather conditions across most parts of the country over the coming week.
States, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are expected to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over the next several days.
While several parts of the country are receiving widespread rainfall, Delhi and the National Capital Region are still awaiting the full onset of the southwest monsoon.
The capital has witnessed only isolated spells of rain over the past few days, bringing temporary relief from the heat. However, temperatures continue to hover around 41-42°C at Safdarjung, with high humidity, making the weather extremely uncomfortable.
According to weather experts, light to moderate rainfall is likely over parts of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab between July 1 and July 5.
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh between July 1 and July 3. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are also likely during this period. The weather office said maximum temperatures across northwest India are expected to fall by 4-5°C by July 4 as monsoon activity strengthens.
- Northwest India
The IMD has forecast an active wet spell across northwest India till July 6. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, while very heavy rainfall has been forecast for parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the first half of the week.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. East Rajasthan may witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-70 kmph, while dust storms have also been forecast over West Rajasthan between July 2 and July 6.
- East And Northeast India
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across eastern and northeastern India over the coming days as monsoon activity intensifies.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with isolated places expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Heavy showers have also been forecast over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning till July 6.
The weather office has warned of moderate to intense lightning activity across eastern and northeastern India during the next two to three days.
Several districts of Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Nawada, Darbhanga and Madhubani, remain under heavy rain alerts. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 65-70 kmph may occur in isolated places.
- Central India
Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha as the southwest monsoon advances further inland.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts of Madhya Pradesh, while Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive widespread showers during the coming days.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected across the region, with moderate to intense lightning activity likely over parts of central India over the next two to three days.
According to the IMD, isolated places in East and West Madhya Pradesh may receive very heavy rainfall between July 2 and July 4, while Vidarbha is also likely to witness intense rainfall during the same period.
- West India
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Kutch during the coming week.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat, while very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast over parts of Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra between July 2 and July 4.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected over Maharashtra and Gujarat, while temperatures across the region are likely to decline gradually as monsoon activity intensifies.
The weather office said an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea continues to feed moisture into western India, increasing the chances of widespread showers and thunderstorms across Maharashtra, Gujarat and adjoining regions.
- South India
Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue across southern India throughout the week.
Widespread rainfall has been forecast over Kerala, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely across most southern states.
The IMD has also warned of strong surface winds over Karnataka and adjoining areas during the next several days, with isolated places likely to witness very heavy rainfall.
IMD Issues Safety Advisory
The weather office has advised people living in areas under heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings to remain indoors during periods of intense weather.
Residents have been asked to avoid waterlogged roads, flood-prone areas, rivers, and low-lying locations; stay away from trees and electric poles during thunderstorms; and check the latest weather advisories issued by the IMD and local authorities before travelling.
With the monsoon becoming more active and multiple weather systems likely to influence conditions over the coming week, the IMD has urged people to remain alert, particularly in regions under heavy rainfall, lightning and strong wind warnings.
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