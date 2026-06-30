ETV Bharat / bharat

As India's Monsoon Deficit Touches 78%, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain Till July 6

A man rides a motorcycle through heavy rain in the Nagaon district, Assam, on Tuesday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Even as the southwest monsoon continues to advance across the country, nearly 78 per cent of India's geographical area is still reeling under below-normal rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest rainfall distribution map.

Of this, 64 per cent falls in the deficient category, while another 14 per cent is classified as large deficient, raising concerns over Kharif sowing, reservoir levels and water availability if the shortfall persists into July.

Despite the rainfall deficit, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has become more active and is expected to bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several regions during the coming week.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for several states till July 6, while wind speeds may touch 70 kmph in isolated pockets.

The weather office said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and southeast Rajasthan over the next few days.

Heatwave conditions are also likely over isolated parts of Delhi on June 30, before rainfall activity picks up from July 1 onwards.

A man walks under an umbrella on the Ridge Maidan during rain in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. (IANS)

Rainfall Deficit Raises Concern

Despite the monsoon's steady advance, the rainfall deficit continues to worry experts, particularly with the Kharif sowing season underway.

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said the current rainfall deficit across much of the country remains a concern, especially if it persists into July.

He said prolonged rainfall deficiency could delay sowing of Kharif crops, affect seed germination, reduce soil moisture and increase farmers' dependence on irrigation. It may also slow the replenishment of reservoirs, rivers and groundwater, putting pressure on water availability in rain-fed regions.

However, he added that July and August contribute the bulk of India's seasonal rainfall, and the overall monsoon performance will depend on rainfall during these crucial months.

Paul explained that the arrival of the southwest monsoon over a region does not necessarily ensure widespread or uniform rainfall.

According to him, rainfall distribution depends on the formation of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, the position of the monsoon trough, moisture transport from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, and upper-air circulation patterns. When these systems remain weak or confined to specific regions, rainfall becomes uneven, leaving several areas with significant deficits despite the monsoon's progress.

Weather Systems Driving The Monsoon

According to the IMD's meteorological analysis, several weather systems are currently influencing weather conditions across the country.

The seasonal monsoon trough continues to extend from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations are active over the north Bay of Bengal, north Odisha, Saurashtra and the east-central Arabian Sea, helping draw moisture inland.

Along with these systems, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from July 2, leading to increased rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining regions.

These systems are expected to strengthen the ongoing wet spell across several parts of the country over the coming days.

Monsoon Gathers Pace Across India, But Delhi-NCR Waits

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has become increasingly active and is likely to bring changing weather conditions across most parts of the country over the coming week.

States, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are expected to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over the next several days.

While several parts of the country are receiving widespread rainfall, Delhi and the National Capital Region are still awaiting the full onset of the southwest monsoon.

The capital has witnessed only isolated spells of rain over the past few days, bringing temporary relief from the heat. However, temperatures continue to hover around 41-42°C at Safdarjung, with high humidity, making the weather extremely uncomfortable.