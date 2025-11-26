As India Marks 76 Years Of Constitution Adoption, PM Modi Writes Letter To Citizens Urging Them To Fulfill Duties
PM Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi's belief that rights flow from performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation for social and economic progress.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST
New Delhi: As the nation celebrates the Constitution Day today (Nov 26, 2025), marking 76 years of adoption of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to citizens, urging them to fulfil their Constitutional duties, asserting that they were the foundations for a strong democracy.
The Prime Minister recalled the historic adoption of the Constitution in 1949 and underlined its enduring role in guiding the nation’s progress. He emphasised that the Constitution has given countless citizens the power to dream and the strength to realise those dreams.
Brief History
Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated across India on 26th November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.
On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on 19th November 2015, notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate the 26th day of November every year as 'Constitution Day' to promote constitutional values among citizens.
'Rights Flow From Performance Of Duties'
In his letter, PM Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation for social and economic progress.
On Constitution Day, wrote a letter to my fellow citizens in which I’ve highlighted about the greatness of our Constitution, the importance of Fundamental Duties in our lives, why we should celebrate becoming a first time voter and more…https://t.co/i6nQAfeGyu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2025
He underscored that the policies and decisions taken today will shape the lives of generations to come, and urged citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.
“Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy,” Modi said in a separate post on X.
On Constitution Day, we pay tribute to the framers of our Constitution. Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2025
He also paid tributes to the framers of the Constitution. “Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat,” Modi said.
He reflected on milestones such as the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat during the 60th anniversary of the Constitution, and the special session of Parliament and nationwide programmes held to commemorate its 75th anniversary, which witnessed record public participation in his letter.
The Prime Minister further emphasised the importance of this year's Constitution Day as it coincides with the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Shri Modi noted that these personalities and milestones remind us of the primacy of our duties, as enshrined in Article 51A of the Constitution.
He also stressed the responsibility of strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18.
Concluding his letter, PM Modi called upon citizens to reaffirm their pledge to fulfil their duties as citizens of this great nation, thereby contributing meaningfully to building a developed and empowered India.
Main Function At Samvidhan Sadan
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Modi PM and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla among others will shortly attend the main function of 'Samvidhan Diwas' at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi.
President Murmu will lead celebrations to mark Constitution Day at the old Parliament building’s historic Central Hall.
My Duty To Protect The Constitution: Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in his message on this Day said as long as the Constitution is secure, the rights of every Indian are secure.
Gandhi, in a post on X, said the Constitution of India "is not just a book; it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country".
भारत का संविधान सिर्फ एक किताब नहीं, यह देश के हर नागरिक से किया गया एक पवित्र वादा है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 26, 2025
वादा कि चाहे कोई किसी भी धर्म या जाति का हो, किसी भी क्षेत्र से आता हो, कोई भी भाषा बोलता हो, गरीब हो या अमीर, उसे समानता, सम्मान और न्याय मिलेगा।
संविधान गरीबों और वंचितों का सुरक्षा कवच… pic.twitter.com/yjIDxhFfGo
"A promise that no matter what religion or caste one belongs to, whichever region one comes from, whatever language one speaks, whether poor or rich, one will receive equality, respect, and justice. The Constitution is a protective shield for the poor and the deprived, it is their strength, and it is the voice of every citizen. As long as the Constitution is secure, the rights of every Indian are secure," he said.
"Let us pledge that we will not allow any attack on the Constitution. It is my duty to protect it, and I will stand first in front of every assault on it. Heartfelt greetings to all of you on Constitution Day. Jai Hind, Jai Constitution," Gandhi added.
