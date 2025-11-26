ETV Bharat / bharat

As India Marks 76 Years Of Constitution Adoption, PM Modi Writes Letter To Citizens Urging Them To Fulfill Duties

A copy of the Constitution of India during World Book Fair in New Delhi in February 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates the Constitution Day today (Nov 26, 2025), marking 76 years of adoption of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to citizens, urging them to fulfil their Constitutional duties, asserting that they were the foundations for a strong democracy.

The Prime Minister recalled the historic adoption of the Constitution in 1949 and underlined its enduring role in guiding the nation’s progress. He emphasised that the Constitution has given countless citizens the power to dream and the strength to realise those dreams.

Brief History

Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated across India on 26th November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on 19th November 2015, notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate the 26th day of November every year as 'Constitution Day' to promote constitutional values among citizens.

'Rights Flow From Performance Of Duties'

In his letter, PM Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation for social and economic progress.

He underscored that the policies and decisions taken today will shape the lives of generations to come, and urged citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

“Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy,” Modi said in a separate post on X.