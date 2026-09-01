ETV Bharat / bharat

‘The No Cap Generation’: 74 Pc GenZ Indians Value Work-Life Balance Over Leadership Titles: Report

New Delhi: Seventy-four per cent of Gen Z Indians prioritise work-life balance over formal leadership titles, while at least 65 per cent believe a successful career does not require becoming an executive leader, according to a new report.

The report, titled “India’s Gen Z Outlook 2026: Recalculating Education, Ambition, and Success; The No Cap Generation”, has been published by global education company Emeritus. It is based on a survey of 1,010 respondents aged 15-28 across three life stages -- pre-college, transitioning and early career -- in major Indian metros.

The report examines how young Indians are reassessing traditional pathways in higher education, skills and careers amid visa uncertainty, rising overseas costs and the rise of AI.

“A generation that has watched layoffs unfold in real time on their feeds, and seen visa uncertainty reshape plans has drawn a rational conclusion -- the traditional career ladder is not a safe structure to climb. Seventy-four per cent prioritise work-life balance over formal leadership titles -- and 65 per cent agree a successful career does not require becoming an executive leader,” the report said.

The traditional study-abroad pathway is losing ground, with 48 per cent of those who would consider studying abroad saying their interest has declined over the past year, driven by costs, visa requirements and uncertain post-study work regimes. The United States has seen the sharpest decline, while a new set of options is emerging.