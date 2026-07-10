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72 Kg Jackfruit Is On Display At Fair In Karnataka, Eyeing Guinness Record For Being Heaviest

According to Guinness World Records data, the heaviest jackfruit was found in Florida, USA, in 2024. The weight of that fruit was 54.43 kg.

Jackfruit
A jackfruit weighing 72kg is on display at a jackfruit and mango fair at Sakaleshpura in Karnataka. (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hassan: A 72 kg jackfruit has been the cynosure of all eyes at the ongoing jackfruit and mango fair in Sakleshpur in Hassan district of Karnataka.

HB Pratap Kumar, a farmer from Hebbanahalli, has kept three jackfruits grown on his farm for display at the fair, one of which weighs 72kg. Fair attendees were amazed by the giant jackfruit.

The enormous size of the jackfruit has also triggered a debate about whether they are the heaviest in the world. According to Google, the heaviest jackfruit recorded so far weighs 54.43 kg.

"As far as I know, there is no jackfruit variety of this weight in the state's horticulture department records. Officials are checking whether these are the largest and heaviest jackfruits in the world. According to Guinness World Records data, the heaviest jackfruit was found in Florida, USA, in 2024. The weight of that fruit was 54.43 kg," BE Bhanuprakash, Senior Assistant Director, Horticulture Department, Sakaleshpura, told ETV Bharat.

Giant Jackfruit
A jackfruit weighing 72kg is on display at a jackfruit and mango fair at Sakaleshpura in Karnataka. (ETV Bharat)

He said jackfruit usually weighs 20kg to 25 kg. However, the fruits grown by Pratap are weighing 70kg to 80 kg. "There is every possibility that these fruits will enter the Guinness Book of Records if an entry is submitted. We are working in this direction," added Bhanuprakash.

Pratap said that his father, Basavalingappa, brought this jackfruit variety from Halebidu and planted it 23 years ago. "The size of the fruit is usually bigger than that of other variety jackfruits. Each fruit weighs between 60kg and 80kg. Last year, we grew an 80 kg jackfruit," he said.

He added that the jackfruits are grown naturally on his farm without using any fertiliser. "In the Malnad region, it is called 'Makke' jackfruit. These jackfruits are about 12 cm long," he said, adding that he never sold jackfruits grown on his farm. "We give it to friends and relatives," he added.

TAGGED:

HEAVIEST JACKFRUIT
GUINNESS RECORD
KARNATAKA JACKFRUIT
HEAVIEST JACKFRUIT

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