ETV Bharat / bharat

72 Kg Jackfruit Is On Display At Fair In Karnataka, Eyeing Guinness Record For Being Heaviest

A jackfruit weighing 72kg is on display at a jackfruit and mango fair at Sakaleshpura in Karnataka. ( Etv Bharat )

Hassan: A 72 kg jackfruit has been the cynosure of all eyes at the ongoing jackfruit and mango fair in Sakleshpur in Hassan district of Karnataka.

HB Pratap Kumar, a farmer from Hebbanahalli, has kept three jackfruits grown on his farm for display at the fair, one of which weighs 72kg. Fair attendees were amazed by the giant jackfruit.

The enormous size of the jackfruit has also triggered a debate about whether they are the heaviest in the world. According to Google, the heaviest jackfruit recorded so far weighs 54.43 kg.

"As far as I know, there is no jackfruit variety of this weight in the state's horticulture department records. Officials are checking whether these are the largest and heaviest jackfruits in the world. According to Guinness World Records data, the heaviest jackfruit was found in Florida, USA, in 2024. The weight of that fruit was 54.43 kg," BE Bhanuprakash, Senior Assistant Director, Horticulture Department, Sakaleshpura, told ETV Bharat.