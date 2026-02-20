ETV Bharat / bharat

717 Families Living In Slums Near PM's Residence Told To Vacate By March 6

Standing outside her modest home, she said the timing has left families distressed. "You can see how many children here are preparing for board exams. At least wait till their exams are over," she said.

"If you ask us to vacate within ten or twelve days, how is that possible?" asked Kamlesh, 45, who has lived in the settlement for decades. "Our children's studies will suffer. My child has a Class 12 board exam in April. Both my children are appearing for exams. What are we supposed to do?"

However, on the ground, the announcement has triggered fear, confusion and anger, especially as school board examinations are underway.

According to the notice, residents have been allotted flats at the DUSIB Colony in Savda Ghevra, around 45 km from central Delhi. The move follows a joint survey conducted in January 2024 by the L&DO and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the rehabilitation policy of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The residents of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp, located along Race Course Road, were issued rehabilitation notices on Thursday by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) through the Land and Development Office (L&DO). The clusters stand on government land under the L&DO’s jurisdiction.

New Delhi : Seven hundred and seventeen (717) households living in three slum clusters near the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg have been asked to vacate their homes by March 6 or face legal action.

"I have grown old here. It has been nearly 70 years," said Sukan Devi, her voice trembling. "We were among the first to come here. I have lost five children here. My whole life has been spent in this place. Now they say vacate by March 6 and go somewhere far away. No one has clearly told us what we will get or where exactly we will go. I cannot sleep at night."

Dhamu, who has lived in the settlement for over three decades, said daily wage earners will be hit hardest. "Many people here don't have stable jobs. They manage daily wages and struggle for food. During the lockdown, many went hungry. If we are sent 40–45 kilometres away, how will people travel for work? How will they survive?” she asked.

Devendra, 60, who has lived here for 16 years, said he had hoped for in-situ rehabilitation. "I even voted when the housing scheme was announced, believing we would get proper homes here. Now suddenly we are told to vacate. We have spent our childhood and lives here. How will we shift so quickly? Still, what can we do? We will try to manage somehow."

Several residents also questioned the financial burden of relocation. "I have invested four to five lakh rupees to build my house here," said Kamla. "Now what will happen to that money? They used to say ‘jahan jhuggi, wahan makan’. Leaders came asking for votes and made promises. Now no one is coming to see us."

She added, "They say flats will be given outside Delhi, but not for free. They are asking for instalments, even up to ₹10 lakh. From where will poor people arrange such money? Should we pay instalments or feed our families?"

Anju, 48, who has been living in the area for 25 years, said three families share her house. "How will we adjust in a small flat far away? Our children study here, our husbands work here. If we are sent far away, how will they travel daily? We just want someone to listen to us."

The Prime Minister’s residence lies only a few kilometres from the clusters, making the settlement one of the most high-profile JJ colonies in the capital. While authorities maintain that eligible residents are being rehabilitated as per policy, locals insist that the sudden deadline and distance of relocation threaten their livelihoods, children’s education and social networks.

With the matter also pending before the Delhi High Court and interim protection against eviction still in place, uncertainty hangs heavy over Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp.

"For us, this is not just land," said Sukan Devi quietly. "This is our entire life."