ETV Bharat / bharat

70 Shigella Cases Reported This Month; Kerala Forms High-Power Panel To Tackle Disease Outbreaks

Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that 70 Shigella cases have been confirmed, resulting in five deaths while Nipah situation is under control ( ETV BHARAT )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced a series of measures to curb the spread of communicable diseases after recording a sharp increase in Shigella infections across the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that 70 Shigella cases have been confirmed this month (till June 15), resulting in five deaths. Since January, the state has reported a total of 146 Shigella cases.

He added that the Nipah situation remains under control, with only one positive case detected while all other suspected samples have tested negative. The minister attributed the spike in infectious diseases to interruptions in routine and pre-monsoon sanitation activities.

According to him, newly elected local body representatives assumed office only in December, and many were first-time office-bearers. Subsequent implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) further delayed cleaning and preventive health campaigns.

"While this was not the failure of any individual, there was a disruption in the continuity of sanitation drives. The government is now intensifying field-level interventions," Muraleedharan said.

As part of the response, the government has ordered strict action against unhygienic roadside eateries and establishments violating food safety norms. Enhanced inspections will also be conducted at packaged drinking water units following reports of unsafe practices in some manufacturing facilities.

High-Power Committee Constituted

To strengthen long-term disease prevention, the state has constituted a High-Power Committee headed by public health expert Dr S S Lal, with Health Principal Secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph serving as coordinator. The committee will prepare a preventive action calendar aimed at anticipating seasonal disease outbreaks and implementing mitigation measures in advance.