70 Shigella Cases Reported This Month; Kerala Forms High-Power Panel To Tackle Disease Outbreaks
Health Minister K Muraleedharan said disruptions in sanitation drives due to local body elections and the Model Code of Conduct contributed to spike in infections.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced a series of measures to curb the spread of communicable diseases after recording a sharp increase in Shigella infections across the state.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that 70 Shigella cases have been confirmed this month (till June 15), resulting in five deaths. Since January, the state has reported a total of 146 Shigella cases.
He added that the Nipah situation remains under control, with only one positive case detected while all other suspected samples have tested negative. The minister attributed the spike in infectious diseases to interruptions in routine and pre-monsoon sanitation activities.
According to him, newly elected local body representatives assumed office only in December, and many were first-time office-bearers. Subsequent implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) further delayed cleaning and preventive health campaigns.
"While this was not the failure of any individual, there was a disruption in the continuity of sanitation drives. The government is now intensifying field-level interventions," Muraleedharan said.
As part of the response, the government has ordered strict action against unhygienic roadside eateries and establishments violating food safety norms. Enhanced inspections will also be conducted at packaged drinking water units following reports of unsafe practices in some manufacturing facilities.
High-Power Committee Constituted
To strengthen long-term disease prevention, the state has constituted a High-Power Committee headed by public health expert Dr S S Lal, with Health Principal Secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph serving as coordinator. The committee will prepare a preventive action calendar aimed at anticipating seasonal disease outbreaks and implementing mitigation measures in advance.
The panel includes representatives from the health, local self-government, animal husbandry, and food safety departments, along with experts from both the public and private healthcare sectors.
District-level Outbreak Monitoring Units and Action Committees will also be established, comprising District Collectors, District Medical Officers, and Rapid Response Teams. These bodies will oversee surveillance, containment measures, and local-level interventions.
Muraleedharan said a statewide online review meeting, involving all District Collectors and District Medical Officers, has been convened on Wednesday to coordinate immediate action. The government has also directed authorities to ensure strict hygiene standards in commercial establishments, including preventing the mixing of untreated water with boiled or purified water.
Minister Defends Devaswom
Addressing a separate controversy surrounding the appointment of a Government Pleader for the Devaswom Department, the minister, who also handles the devaswom portfolio, defended the initial selection process, stating that the advocate concerned was a competent legal professional and that representing accused persons was part of a lawyer's professional responsibility.
However, he noted that the advocate resigned after public objections were raised regarding the appointment. Muraleedharan further revealed that he had advised the Devaswom Board against appointing individuals linked to criminal controversies to sensitive positions, warning that such decisions could undermine public confidence.
The minister also accused the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) of taking a lenient approach towards M Padmakumar allegedly linked to the Sabarimala gold scam, claiming the party opted for temporary disciplinary action instead of stronger measures.
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