7-Year-Old Boy Dies Of Shigella Infection in Kerala, Fourth Fatality Reported This Year
The child, identified as Aarjav, was admitted to the hospital on July 12 after developing symptoms like fever and diarrhoea.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Kozhikode: Kerala has reported another death due to Shigella infection after a seven-year-old boy from Pookkottur in Malappuram district succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Monday. This is the fourth Shigella-related death reported in the state so far this year.
The child, identified as Aarjav, was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after developing symptoms like fever and diarrhoea. He was initially treated at Manjeri Medical College Hospital but was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened.
State Health Minister K. Muraleedharan had said a day earlier that the child was in critical condition. Despite intensive treatment, the infection worsened on Sunday morning, and the child died.
The minister also said that among four other children receiving treatment at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health under Kozhikode Medical College, one is in critical condition.
Since January, Kerala has recorded 135 confirmed cases of the infection, with 68 reported from Kozhikode district alone. This month, Kozhikode has registered 13 confirmed cases. Of the four deaths reported statewide, three have been reported from Kozhikode district, while fresh cases continue to emerge from neighbouring Malappuram.
In response to the outbreak, the Health Department has stepped up preventive measures. Officials have stressed that ensuring safe drinking water is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease. Local self-government institutions have launched campaigns to disinfect and purify water sources, including chlorination drives.
The department has also issued strict public health advisories and urged residents to maintain personal hygiene and consume only boiled drinking water. People have been advised to avoid uncovered or stale food and to wash their hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after using the toilet.
Shigellosis, commonly known as Shigella infection, is a highly contagious intestinal disease caused by bacteria belonging to the Shigella family. The infection is primarily spread through contaminated water and food, though it can also be transmitted through direct contact with an infected individual.
Common symptoms include high fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting. Medical experts say that the disease can become severe, especially in children. Doctors advise parents and caregivers to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear. Oral rehydration solutions should be administered to prevent dehydration.
Read More: