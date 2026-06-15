ETV Bharat / bharat

7-Year-Old Boy Dies Of Shigella Infection in Kerala, Fourth Fatality Reported This Year

Kozhikode: Kerala has reported another death due to Shigella infection after a seven-year-old boy from Pookkottur in Malappuram district succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Monday. This is the fourth Shigella-related death reported in the state so far this year.

The child, identified as Aarjav, was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after developing symptoms like fever and diarrhoea. He was initially treated at Manjeri Medical College Hospital but was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened.

State Health Minister K. Muraleedharan had said a day earlier that the child was in critical condition. Despite intensive treatment, the infection worsened on Sunday morning, and the child died.

The minister also said that among four other children receiving treatment at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health under Kozhikode Medical College, one is in critical condition.

Since January, Kerala has recorded 135 confirmed cases of the infection, with 68 reported from Kozhikode district alone. This month, Kozhikode has registered 13 confirmed cases. Of the four deaths reported statewide, three have been reported from Kozhikode district, while fresh cases continue to emerge from neighbouring Malappuram.