ETV Bharat / bharat

7 Indian Schools Shortlisted For World’s Best School Prizes 2026

London: Seven Indian schools have been named in the top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prizes 2026 in London on Thursday. PCMC Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj English Medium School, a public kindergarten, primary and secondary school at Kasarwadi in Pune and Army Goodwill School Wuzur, a public kindergarten, primary and secondary school at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir have been shortlisted in the Innovation category.

Healthy Planet TGA Early Years School, an independent kindergarten in Noida; Inventure Academy, an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school in Bengaluru; and Seth M.R. Jaipuria School, Vineet Khand at Gomti Nagar, an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school in Lucknow have all been recognised for Community Collaboration.

EuroSchool Bannerghatta, an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school in Bengaluru, is in the running for the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action.

A second school from Lucknow – Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school – has been named in the top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.

“Each one of these exemplary schools shortlisted for this global schools prize has, in its own unique way, helped prepare young people for a world that has never seemed so uncertain," said Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes.