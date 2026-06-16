7 CSIR Technologies Licensed to Industry; Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas Released And Quantum Sensing Components Delivered To DRDO
A major highlight of the programme was the release of ten Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas (BNDs) covering eight phytochemicals, one precious metal and one propane gas.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) on Tuesday organised a Technology Transfer and Bharatiya Nirdeshak Document (BND) Release Function at the CSIR Headquarters here, bringing together scientists, industry partners, technology adopters and strategic stakeholders.
An official statement said that the programme, jointly organised by CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) and CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), witnessed the transfer of seven technologies to industry, release of ten Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas (BNDs), and handing over of critical components developed for quantum sensing applications to DRDO.
Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director, CSIR-NPL, highlighted the foundational role played by measurement science and metrology in scientific advancement, industrial development and national quality infrastructure.
Seven #CSIR Technologies Licensed to Industry; Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas (BNDs) Released and Quantum Sensing Components Delivered to @DRDO_India— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 16, 2026
These BNDs are expected to support laboratories, industry and regulatory agencies by providing reliable reference materials and… pic.twitter.com/fyaaSSsOKu
Tracing the origins of CSIR-NPL and its mandate in establishing measurement standards for the country, he emphasised that reliable measurements form the backbone of modern manufacturing, trade, healthcare, environmental monitoring and emerging technologies. He noted with satisfaction the steadily expanding repository of Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas being developed by CSIR-NPL and its partner institutions, which are helping strengthen India's quality ecosystem and reduce dependence on imported reference standards.
According to the statement, a major highlight of the programme was the release of ten Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas (BNDs) covering eight phytochemicals, one precious metal and one propane gas.
"These BNDs are expected to support laboratories, industry and regulatory agencies by providing reliable reference materials and measurement standards, thereby improving accuracy, traceability and quality assurance across sectors," the statement said.
It added that the event also marked another important milestone in India's quantum technology journey with the handing over of five vapour cells developed by CSIR-NPL to the Solid-State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), DRDO, for quantum sensing applications.
The transfer reflects the growing capabilities of Indian laboratories in developing advanced components required for next-generation strategic technologies, it said.
Dr P. K. Trivedi, Director, CSIR-CIMAP, underscored the importance of quality standards and reference materials in supporting India's bioeconomy and phytochemical sector. He noted that scientific standardisation plays a crucial role in enhancing the credibility, quality and global acceptance of plant-based products and natural ingredients.
Dr Ch. Ravi Sekhar, Director, CSIR-CRRI, highlighted the increasing momentum of technology commercialisation efforts at the institute. He noted that the number of technology transfers from CSIR-CRRI has been growing steadily over the last few years, reflecting both the industry's confidence in CSIR-developed technologies and the institute's focus on developing deployable solutions for infrastructure, transportation, road safety and environmental sustainability. He emphasised that the technologies transferred today address real-world challenges and are expected to create tangible societal and economic impact.
Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, noted that the number of technology transfers being witnessed through this platform has been steadily increasing, reflecting the growing relevance of CSIR research to national priorities and industrial needs.
He emphasised that technology transfer is not merely a transaction but the culmination of scientific research reaching society through industry partnerships.
Technologies Transferred:
CSIR-NPL
- Rydberg Systems Based Broad Band E-Field Sensing Technology to M/s Nostradamus Technologies Private Limited, Hyderabad, Telangana
- High-Volume PM2.5 Impactor Sampler Technology to M/s Engineering and Environmental Solutions Private Limited, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
- Environment Friendly and Scalable Process for Recycling of Pharmaceutical Blisters (PBs) and Allied Packaging Wastes to M/s GM Industries, New Delhi.
CSIR-CRRI
4. VInSD-VAIU: Drone-Based NDT System for Bridges to M/s Dronix Technologies Private Limited (Aero360), Chennai, Tamil Nadu
5. PAVE-SEAL: Air-Cleaning Nano Photocatalytic Pave Sealing Emulsion to M/s Ashita Renewables, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh
6. PATCHFILL: Pothole Repair Machine to M/s Petrochem Specialities, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh
7. CLARIVISOR: Glare Mitigation Device to M/s Intelligent Diagnosis LLP, Gurugram, Haryana.
Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas Released:
- Phytochemicals BND
- Precious Metals BND
- Propane Gas BND
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