ETV Bharat / bharat

7 CSIR Technologies Licensed to Industry; Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas Released And Quantum Sensing Components Delivered To DRDO

Technology Transfer and Bharatiya Nirdeshak Document event was held in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) on Tuesday organised a Technology Transfer and Bharatiya Nirdeshak Document (BND) Release Function at the CSIR Headquarters here, bringing together scientists, industry partners, technology adopters and strategic stakeholders.

An official statement said that the programme, jointly organised by CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) and CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), witnessed the transfer of seven technologies to industry, release of ten Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas (BNDs), and handing over of critical components developed for quantum sensing applications to DRDO.

Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director, CSIR-NPL, highlighted the foundational role played by measurement science and metrology in scientific advancement, industrial development and national quality infrastructure.

Tracing the origins of CSIR-NPL and its mandate in establishing measurement standards for the country, he emphasised that reliable measurements form the backbone of modern manufacturing, trade, healthcare, environmental monitoring and emerging technologies. He noted with satisfaction the steadily expanding repository of Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas being developed by CSIR-NPL and its partner institutions, which are helping strengthen India's quality ecosystem and reduce dependence on imported reference standards.

According to the statement, a major highlight of the programme was the release of ten Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravyas (BNDs) covering eight phytochemicals, one precious metal and one propane gas.

"These BNDs are expected to support laboratories, industry and regulatory agencies by providing reliable reference materials and measurement standards, thereby improving accuracy, traceability and quality assurance across sectors," the statement said.

It added that the event also marked another important milestone in India's quantum technology journey with the handing over of five vapour cells developed by CSIR-NPL to the Solid-State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), DRDO, for quantum sensing applications.

The transfer reflects the growing capabilities of Indian laboratories in developing advanced components required for next-generation strategic technologies, it said.

Dr P. K. Trivedi, Director, CSIR-CIMAP, underscored the importance of quality standards and reference materials in supporting India's bioeconomy and phytochemical sector. He noted that scientific standardisation plays a crucial role in enhancing the credibility, quality and global acceptance of plant-based products and natural ingredients.