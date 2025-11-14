ETV Bharat / bharat

65 Foreign Terrorists Active In J&K, Several Sneaked From Across The border In Recent Past, Says Security Agencies

New Delhi: At a time when security forces are grappling with the Delhi terror attack, inputs available with the intelligence agencies on Friday revealed that as many as 65 foreign terrorists are active in Jammu & Kashmir, with many of them sneaking from across the border in the recent past.

“According to available data, there are 65 foreign terrorists and eight local terrorists presently active in J&K,” informed a senior security official to ETV Bharat, quoting government data.

The terrorist, according to the official, might try to create terror in the region, with a few of them might have shifted to other States.

“We are trying to find out the whereabouts of the terrorists. In fact, we have identified several overground workers (OGW) and sympathisers of the terrorists and put them under 24-hour surveillance,” the official informed.

Most terrorists are affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials added.

Chairing a high-level security meeting last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the security agencies to remain prepared and ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border.

“With the onset of winter, security forces must remain fully prepared to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border,” Shah said while addressing the meeting.