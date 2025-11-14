65 Foreign Terrorists Active In J&K, Several Sneaked From Across The border In Recent Past, Says Security Agencies
Most of the terrorists are from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) groups.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: At a time when security forces are grappling with the Delhi terror attack, inputs available with the intelligence agencies on Friday revealed that as many as 65 foreign terrorists are active in Jammu & Kashmir, with many of them sneaking from across the border in the recent past.
“According to available data, there are 65 foreign terrorists and eight local terrorists presently active in J&K,” informed a senior security official to ETV Bharat, quoting government data.
The terrorist, according to the official, might try to create terror in the region, with a few of them might have shifted to other States.
“We are trying to find out the whereabouts of the terrorists. In fact, we have identified several overground workers (OGW) and sympathisers of the terrorists and put them under 24-hour surveillance,” the official informed.
Most terrorists are affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials added.
Chairing a high-level security meeting last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the security agencies to remain prepared and ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border.
“With the onset of winter, security forces must remain fully prepared to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border,” Shah said while addressing the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha; Union Home Secretary; Director, Intelligence Bureau; Chief of Army Staff; Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir; Directors General of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs); and senior officers from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Administration.
When asked whether the terrorists might create terror in other parts of the country, the official said that the security agencies have adopted all precautions so that all possible terror attempts could be foiled.
“All the state and central security agencies are working in a coordinated manner. In fact, sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis has also started yielding results,” the official added.
Recently, in an operation earlier this month, a joint team of J&K and Haryana police busted a major terror plot involving a transnational module affiliated with Pakistani group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
During this recently conducted operation, security forces seized 2,900 kg of explosive materials, along with arms and ammunition, thereby foiling potential large-scale terror plans.
Security agencies in J&K under the unified command structure have intensified a massive search operation in identified locations to flush out the terrorists.
In October, a joint team of CRPF and J&K police apprehended an OGW from Kupwara district. During the arrest, they recovered one pistol, 110 rounds of ammunition, one IED, and nine gelatin sticks.
