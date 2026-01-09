63 Maoists Surrender In Dantewada, Carried Total Bounty Of Rs 1.195 Cr
Active in Darbha, South West Bastar, Maad divisions and Odisha, they surrendered under the Poona Margem and Lon Varratu rehab schemes.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Dantewada: A huge number of Maoists surrender in the Naxal-affected Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on January 9 (Friday). Influenced by the state and Central government's Poona Margem (Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation) and Lon Varratu (Return To Your Home/Village) schemes, 63 Naxalites surrendered to the police, simultaneously.
Of them, 36 had bounties on their heads. The surrendered Maoists were active in Darbha, South West Bastar and Maad divisions, and neighbouring Odisha. The surrendered group included 18 female and 45 male Maoists, and had bounties totaling Rs 1.195 crore on their heads.
Among them, seven senior members had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each, another seven had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, and eight others had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each. Eleven of the Maoists had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each, and three had a bounty of Rs 50,000 each.
Poona Margem Breaks The Back Of Rebellion
Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam said the state government's Poona Margem is emerging as a transformative initiative towards lasting peace, dignity, and holistic progress in Bastar. He said the Government of India, the Chhattisgarh government, Dantewada Police, CRPF, and the local administration are fully committed to establishing peace in the area, ensuring rehabilitation, and promoting inclusive development.
The Bastar IG also said that together, the DRG, Bastar Fighters Dantewada, the 111th, 195th, and 230th battalions of the CRPF in Dantewada, have made the biggest contribution in bringing the Maoists into the mainstream.
Appeal For Surrender
Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said, "The anti-Naxal operation is being continuously conducted with the objective of fulfilling the resolution of a Naxal-free Bastar. Dantewada Police is also conducting the Poona Margem campaign for an effective implementation of the government's Naxal Rehabilitation Policy."
Additional Superintendent of Police Ramkumar Barman added, "As a result, Maoists are abandoning violence and adopting peace and progress, joining the mainstream of society. This is why 63 Maoists in Dantewada, on whom there was a reward of over Rs 1.195 crore have surrendered today.
Influenced by the government's Poona Margem policy, more than 571 Maoists, including 201 with rewards on their heads, have laid down their arms in Dantewada district in the past 22 months. Under the parallel Lon Varratu campaign in Bastar, a total of 1,223 Maoists (961 male, 262 female), including 369 with bounties, have surrendered in the same period.
What Poona Margem Promises To Surrendered Maoists
- Financial aid of Rs 50,000 under the rehabilitation policy
- Skill development courses
- Employment opportunities
- Agricultural land
Message Of Poona Margem And Lon Varratu
Poona Margem and Lon Varratu convey the message that every Maoist has the opportunity to lay down arms and return to the mainstream of society. Dantewada police and the district administration said they are committed to the dual goals of peace and development, and are providing surrendered Maoists with opportunities to return to society through dialogue, opportunities, and compassion.
