63 Maoists Surrender In Dantewada, Carried Total Bounty Of Rs 1.195 Cr

Dantewada: A huge number of Maoists surrender in the Naxal-affected Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on January 9 (Friday). Influenced by the state and Central government's Poona Margem (Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation) and Lon Varratu (Return To Your Home/Village) schemes, 63 Naxalites surrendered to the police, simultaneously.

Of them, 36 had bounties on their heads. The surrendered Maoists were active in Darbha, South West Bastar and Maad divisions, and neighbouring Odisha. The surrendered group included 18 female and 45 male Maoists, and had bounties totaling Rs 1.195 crore on their heads.

Among them, seven senior members had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each, another seven had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, and eight others had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each. Eleven of the Maoists had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each, and three had a bounty of Rs 50,000 each.

Poona Margem Breaks The Back Of Rebellion

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam said the state government's Poona Margem is emerging as a transformative initiative towards lasting peace, dignity, and holistic progress in Bastar. He said the Government of India, the Chhattisgarh government, Dantewada Police, CRPF, and the local administration are fully committed to establishing peace in the area, ensuring rehabilitation, and promoting inclusive development.

The Bastar IG also said that together, the DRG, Bastar Fighters Dantewada, the 111th, 195th, and 230th battalions of the CRPF in Dantewada, have made the biggest contribution in bringing the Maoists into the mainstream.

Appeal For Surrender