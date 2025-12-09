ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry Report Says 61 Civilians, 32 Security Personnel Killed In Naxalite Violence This Year

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that 93 people, including 61 civilians and 32 security personnel, have lost their lives in Naxal-related violence till December 1 this year. Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Nityanand Rai told Parliament that 335 Naxalites have also been killed by security personnel during the same period.

Reiterating the Central government’s initiative of making India Naxal free by March 2026, Rai said that 942 Naxalites have been arrested, while 2,167 have surrendered before security forces this year.

Stating that 16,135 Naxal-related incidents of violence have been registered between 2004 to 2014, the MoS said the number of incidents have witnessed 56 per cent decrease to 7,134 between June 2015 and May 2025.

"The resolute implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan 2015, has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread of Naxalism. Left-wing extremism (LWE), which has been a serious challenge to the internal security of the nation, has been significantly curbed in recent times, and has been constricted to only a few pockets.

The number of Naxal-affected districts progressively reduced from 126 to 90 in April 2018, 70 in July 2021, 38 in April 2024, 18 in April 2025 and only 11 in October 2025, with only three districts now categorised as most LWE affected. However, to restrict the CPI(Maoist) from bouncing back in the areas recently relieved of LWE influence, 27 districts have been kept as 'Legacy and Thrust Districts' under the scope of security-related expenditure scheme," Rai said.