Home Ministry Report Says 61 Civilians, 32 Security Personnel Killed In Naxalite Violence This Year
MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai tells Lok Sabha that 942 Naxalites were also arrested, while 2,167 surrendered before security forces this year.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that 93 people, including 61 civilians and 32 security personnel, have lost their lives in Naxal-related violence till December 1 this year. Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Nityanand Rai told Parliament that 335 Naxalites have also been killed by security personnel during the same period.
Reiterating the Central government’s initiative of making India Naxal free by March 2026, Rai said that 942 Naxalites have been arrested, while 2,167 have surrendered before security forces this year.
Stating that 16,135 Naxal-related incidents of violence have been registered between 2004 to 2014, the MoS said the number of incidents have witnessed 56 per cent decrease to 7,134 between June 2015 and May 2025.
"The resolute implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan 2015, has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread of Naxalism. Left-wing extremism (LWE), which has been a serious challenge to the internal security of the nation, has been significantly curbed in recent times, and has been constricted to only a few pockets.
The number of Naxal-affected districts progressively reduced from 126 to 90 in April 2018, 70 in July 2021, 38 in April 2024, 18 in April 2025 and only 11 in October 2025, with only three districts now categorised as most LWE affected. However, to restrict the CPI(Maoist) from bouncing back in the areas recently relieved of LWE influence, 27 districts have been kept as 'Legacy and Thrust Districts' under the scope of security-related expenditure scheme," Rai said.
Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Rai said that from a high of 1,936 LWE-related violent incidents in 2010, the number of incidents have come down by 89 per cent to 218 in 2025. Resultant deaths of civilians and security forces have also come down by 91 per cent, from a high of 1,005 in 2010 to 93 in 2025.
He said that on the development front, apart from flagship GoI schemes, specific initiatives have been taken in several LWE-affected areas with a thrust on the expansion of road networks, improving telecommunication connectivity, education, skill development and financial inclusion. The efforts undertaken are periodically monitored, evaluated and modified to optimise results.
“For expansion of road networks, 14,978 km have been constructed under two LWE-specific schemes, namely the Road Requirement Plan (RRP) and the Road Connectivity Project for LWE Affected Areas (RCPLWEA),” Rai said.
He added that to improve telecom connectivity in LWE-affected areas, 9,050 towers have been commissioned. "For skill development, 46 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and 49 Skill Development Centres (SDC) have been opened. For quality education in tribal areas, 179 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) have been made functional,” he stated.
He also said that for financial inclusion, the Department of Posts has opened 6,025 post offices with banking services in LWE-affected districts. "1,804 bank branches and 1,321 ATMs have been opened in the most LWE-affected districts," he further said.
