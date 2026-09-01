600 Page Report Unravels Indore Contaminated Water Deaths
While the report is learnt to pin the blame on officials, the opposition is asking how the elected representatives can be absolved of responsibility.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court is yet to file a report pertaining to the probe into the deaths in Bhagirathpura in Indore allegedly due to contaminated water, public. It has instead asked the Indore Municipal Corporation to respond to the Court on receipt of the report.
Thirty-six people had died in Bhagirathpura after drinking contaminated water between December 2025 and January 2026. On January 27, 2026, the High Court had constituted a one-member judicial commission headed by retired Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta to investigate the matter.
Several petitioners have sought that the Commission’s findings be made public, but the government’s lawyer has contested that if this is done, the parties concerned will interpret it differently, which will affect the basic purpose of the case.
The Commission has detailed the reasons behind this entire incident in a report of over 600 pages.
Ajay Bagaria, the lawyer for one of the petitioners, said, "A new public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed regarding the provision of clean water in Indore city. It is also alleged that the same bacteria that was found in the water of Bhagirathpura has been found in the drinking water of many government hospitals in the city. Adequate steps are not being taken to supply water to government hospitals forcing people to go to private hospitals and residents to depend on packaged water. This is indirectly showing the government's intention to benefit private hospitals and water companies."
Lawyers having access to the Commission’s report disclosed that the judicial inquiry has raised a significant question: When the failure of basic civic infrastructure results in the loss of lives, who should be held responsible? The Commission submitted its report to the Indore bench of the High Court last week. While the report has not yet been released publicly, lawyers who have been authorised to examine it, have begun revealing specific findings.
It is learnt that of the 36 deaths investigated by the Commission, 24 were directly linked to the consumption of sewage wastewater supplied through municipal pipelines. In the remaining 12 cases, the connection could not be conclusively proven.
The investigation also allegedly revealed a major administrative failure in terms of delays in replacing an old water pipeline and completing the tendering process for a new Narmada water pipeline. As a result, sewage began contaminating the drinking water being supplied to homes in Bhagirathpura.
Sources added that the findings suggest that timely replacement of the pipeline could have prevented the spill and the resulting disaster. The lawyers for those who had sought that the report be made public said that the probe has ‘fixed responsibility on eight to ten officials whose roles were examined’. At the same time some senior officials and elected representatives, including members of the Mayor-in-Council were found not guilty.
Advocate Manish Yadav, who represents petitioners Mahesh Garg and Pramod Dwivedi, said, “I have filed a PIL seeking action against the culprits and compensation for the victims. Justice Sushil Gupta has submitted a detailed report of approximately 600 pages to the High Court, of which approximately 200 pages of the document are devoted to findings." He disclosed that the lawyers viewed and read the report before the registrar on Saturday.
He further disclosed, “According to the portions of the report that have surfaced, 8-10 officers have been blamed. The incident occurred due to their irresponsible behaviour, and the report addresses accountability for their roles. The Commission has cited the officers' irresponsible attitude as a reason for the incident. Some individuals were given a clean chit during the investigation. Recommendations have been made to increase compensation as well as suggestions to prevent such incidents in the future.”
Meanwhile, the issue has snowballed into a political one with the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Umang Singhar, demanding that the full report be made public. He also questioned why responsibility is being placed on officials and not elected representatives.
Singhar stated, “The Congress will raise the Bhagirathpura issue in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, arguing that elected representatives cannot absolve themselves of accountability when the administrative machinery under their supervision fails.”