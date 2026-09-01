ETV Bharat / bharat

600 Page Report Unravels Indore Contaminated Water Deaths

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court is yet to file a report pertaining to the probe into the deaths in Bhagirathpura in Indore allegedly due to contaminated water, public. It has instead asked the Indore Municipal Corporation to respond to the Court on receipt of the report.

Thirty-six people had died in Bhagirathpura after drinking contaminated water between December 2025 and January 2026. On January 27, 2026, the High Court had constituted a one-member judicial commission headed by retired Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta to investigate the matter.

Several petitioners have sought that the Commission’s findings be made public, but the government’s lawyer has contested that if this is done, the parties concerned will interpret it differently, which will affect the basic purpose of the case.

The Commission has detailed the reasons behind this entire incident in a report of over 600 pages.

Ajay Bagaria, the lawyer for one of the petitioners, said, "A new public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed regarding the provision of clean water in Indore city. It is also alleged that the same bacteria that was found in the water of Bhagirathpura has been found in the drinking water of many government hospitals in the city. Adequate steps are not being taken to supply water to government hospitals forcing people to go to private hospitals and residents to depend on packaged water. This is indirectly showing the government's intention to benefit private hospitals and water companies."

Lawyers having access to the Commission’s report disclosed that the judicial inquiry has raised a significant question: When the failure of basic civic infrastructure results in the loss of lives, who should be held responsible? The Commission submitted its report to the Indore bench of the High Court last week. While the report has not yet been released publicly, lawyers who have been authorised to examine it, have begun revealing specific findings.

It is learnt that of the 36 deaths investigated by the Commission, 24 were directly linked to the consumption of sewage wastewater supplied through municipal pipelines. In the remaining 12 cases, the connection could not be conclusively proven.