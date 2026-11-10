60-Year-Old Costa Rican National Found Dead In Vrindavan
The officer said Costa Rican national Enrique had been living alone in Vrindavan for a long time.
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Mathura: A 60-year-old Costa Rican national was found dead in his room at a building in Vrindavan, police said on Tuesday. Neighbours alerted police after noticing a foul smell emanating from the room of Gerardo Enrique, who was staying at a residential building known as "Russian Building" in the Raman Reti area, Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh said.
The Vrindavan Kotwali police broke open the locked room and recovered the body, he said. Enrique had been living alone in Vrindavan for a long time, the officer said, adding that the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.
The body is being sent for post-mortem. Police are also contacting the Costa Rican embassy to inform the deceased's family, Singh said.
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