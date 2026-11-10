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60-Year-Old Costa Rican National Found Dead In Vrindavan

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mathura: A 60-year-old Costa Rican national was found dead in his room at a building in Vrindavan, police said on Tuesday. Neighbours alerted police after noticing a foul smell emanating from the room of Gerardo Enrique, who was staying at a residential building known as "Russian Building" in the Raman Reti area, Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh said.

The Vrindavan Kotwali police broke open the locked room and recovered the body, he said. Enrique had been living alone in Vrindavan for a long time, the officer said, adding that the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.