ETV Bharat / bharat

60 Percent Of Girls Aged 15-19 In Andhra Pradesh Suffer From Anemia, 36 Percent Adolescents Underweight, Survey Reveals

Amaravati: A whopping sixty percent of adolescent girls aged 15-19 in Andhra Pradesh suffer from anemia even as 36 percent of adolescents in the state are underweight, a survey has revealed.

The survey conducted jointly by the Samagra Shiksha and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) examined the dietary habits and nutritional status of school-going children, the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in schools, and the availability of drinking water and sanitation facilities. The survey covered 556 schools across 12 districts.

According to the report, 60% of adolescent girls aged 15–19 suffer from anemia. It also revealed that 24% of adolescents have a Vitamin B12 deficiency, while 79% have a folate (Vitamin B9) deficiency. The prevalence of both these nutrient deficiencies in Andhra Pradesh is higher than the national average, as per the report.

Furthermore, the report notes an increase in HbA1c and triglyceride levels in the adolescents in Andhra Pradesh, which is attributed to the consumption of highly processed, packaged foods and unhealthy dietary habits.

Limited Awareness About Nutrition

The report found that in 54% of locations, awareness about nutrition is being imparted by teachers who lack specialized training in the subject. In half of the schools, local Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors, ASHA workers, and ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) staff participate in these awareness initiatives.

According to the report, only 38% of schools conduct nutrition awareness sessions for parents, at least once a year. UNICEF has recommended the strict implementation of guidelines issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to regulate the sale and promotion of food items high in fat, salt, and sugar within and around school premises.

Schools often lack comprehensive data regarding the availability of nutritious food within their premises and the surrounding areas, how easily students can access such food, and the extent to which students show an interest in consuming it.