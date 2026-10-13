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6.14 Pc Growth Registered In Freight Loading In September 2026 Over September 2025: Indian Railways

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By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Indian Railways loaded 135.35 million tonnes of freight in September 2026, compared to 127.52 million tonnes in September 2025, registering a 6.14 per cent growth over the corresponding month last year, the Railway Board said on Tuesday.

"Several major commodity segments recorded strong growth during the month," a press note issued by the board said, adding that foodgrain loading grew by 25 per cent, clinker by 20 per cent, domestic container by 10 per cent and coal by 9 per cent.

Highlighting the efforts to step up domestic coal supply to power houses during September, it said, "The average number of coal rakes supplied per day increased to 443 rakes, compared to 397 rakes per day in September 2025, registering an 11.6 per cent growth." "Freight revenue during September 2026 increased by Rs 1,266 crore over September 2025, registering a 9.3 per cent growth," the board said.