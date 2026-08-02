6 Deaths Of Kanwariyas In 48 Hours: Tragedies In Pious Period Call For Caution In Haridwar
A significant portion of Kanwar Yatra takes place during monsoon, a time when the water levels of the Ganga river and its tributaries are high.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST
Haridwar: The deaths of six Kanwariyas (pilgrims) in just two days have raised questions about the safety measures in place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. On July 31, four minor Kanwariyas were swept away and died while bathing in the Ganga in Haridwar due to negligence. On August 1, two Shiva devotees died in the Bahadrabad area of Haridwar after an iron girder fell on them.
A significant portion of the Kanwar Yatra takes place during the monsoon season, a time when the water levels of the Ganga river and its tributaries are high. Rainfall in the mountains causes the water levels of the Ganga and other rivers in Haridwar and Rishikesh to surge manifold.
Despite warnings, many devotees venture into deep water or fall victim to strong currents while trying to take selfies or moving beyond the riverbanks. Slippery rocks along the riverbanks and sudden rises in water levels can prove fatal even for experienced swimmers. As a result, the drowning of Kanwariyas in the rivers remains a major concern for the administration every year.
Furthermore, Shiva devotees bathing in the Ganga and its tributaries sometimes lose their lives while attempting to jump from high bridges.
"Our teams are deployed in such sensitive areas. However, we often observe people acting very carelessly, which leads to accidents. From our swimmer squads to various rescue teams, we are both saving lives and counselling people," said Haridwar SSP Navneet Bhullar.
Sensitive Areas, High Speed, Modified Silencers
There are specific locations in Haridwar and Rishikesh that require additional security arrangements every year. In addition to the main river channel near Har Ki Pauri, several other areas are considered sensitive: the Bhimgoda Barrage zone, the stretch downstream of the barrage, Neel Dhara, Kangra Ghat, Premnagar Ashram, the vicinity of Jwalapur, and the area beneath Chandi Pul.
Similarly, in Rishikesh, areas with deep water near Triveni Ghat, the barrage zone, the river sections near Lakshman Jhula and Ram Jhula, various riverbanks along the route to Shivpuri, and unauthorised bathing spots become extremely dangerous during the rainy season. The administration frequently issues warnings regarding these areas. However, many people cross barricades and take risks, increasing the likelihood of accidents.
High-speed driving is a major cause of accidents during the Kanwar Yatra. Many young Kanwariyas travel on motorcycles and other vehicles. The urge to overtake others, performing stunts, sudden lane changes, and disregarding traffic rules often prove fatal. The risk of accidents escalates at night due to poor visibility. In many instances, drivers continue to operate vehicles despite fatigue, leading to a loss of control.
"Our teams are constantly deployed at key intersections and crossroads, issuing continuous guidelines. We urge arriving Shiva devotees to keep their vehicle speeds low and ensure a safe journey. Often, even minor negligence can endanger others," Shishupal Negi, CO City, Haridwar.
A large number of motorcycles featuring modified silencers are seen during the pilgrimage. The race to produce loud exhaust notes often places excessive strain on a vehicle's engine and exhaust system. Continuous long-distance travel without breaks and engine overheating can lead to mechanical failures. This creates a risk of losing balance if the bike stalls mid-road, potentially leading to accidents. While the police consistently take action against such vehicles, a large number of modified vehicles are still seen on the pilgrimage route every year.
In 2025, approximately 70 people were injured for this reason while 14 people lost their lives in various accidents in the Garhwal region alone.
Travel In Tractor-trolleys And At Night
“Many pilgrims travel in tractor-trolleys, open trucks, and other goods-carrying vehicles. People often sit on tractor bonnets, the sides of trolleys, or atop loaded cargo. Sudden braking or hitting potholes while the tractor-trolley is moving at high speed can cause passengers to lose their balance and fall off, leading to accidents where they may be struck by other vehicles,” said Haridwar SSP Navneet Bhullar. “Driver fatigue and negligence during long journeys significantly increase the likelihood of accidents. Such vehicles are being constantly monitored, but the arriving Shiva devotees also need to be mindful of this.”
Many pilgrims prefer travelling at night to avoid the daytime heat. However, groups walking at night without adequate reflectors or lights, and wearing dark-coloured clothing, are not visible from a distance. In many places, large Kanwar processions move along the middle of the road, while approaching vehicles fail to spot them in time. Furthermore, walking for kilometers on end leads to exhaustion. A lack of adequate rest impairs the pilgrims' balance, resulting in accidents while crossing roads or passing near vehicles. This is why the administration repeatedly advises the use of reflective jackets, taking sufficient rest, and sticking to designated routes.
Agencies such as the Uttarakhand Police, SDRF, Water Police, Health Department, NDRF, and the district administration jointly manage security arrangements during the pilgrimage. Measures such as deploying divers and motorboats, installing CCTV cameras, using drones for surveillance, and setting up medical camps, ambulances, and traffic diversions are implemented at sensitive ghats (riverbanks). Despite this, officials acknowledge that most accidents stem from the disregard for rules and individual negligence.
“The Kanwar Yatra is not merely a symbol of religious faith but also a test of discipline, restraint, and responsibility. Patience and self-control are considered the ultimate messages of devotion to Lord Shiva. If pilgrims adhere to traffic rules, take administrative directives seriously, stay away from hazardous ghats and areas with strong currents, and prioritise a safe journey, thousands of families could be spared the agony of losing their loved ones,” said Tanmay Vashishth, general secretary, Haridwar Ganga Sabha. “The pilgrimage is truly meaningful only when the journey is completed successfully and every devotee returns home safely."
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