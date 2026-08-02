ETV Bharat / bharat

6 Deaths Of Kanwariyas In 48 Hours: Tragedies In Pious Period Call For Caution In Haridwar

Haridwar: The deaths of six Kanwariyas (pilgrims) in just two days have raised questions about the safety measures in place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. On July 31, four minor Kanwariyas were swept away and died while bathing in the Ganga in Haridwar due to negligence. On August 1, two Shiva devotees died in the Bahadrabad area of ​​Haridwar after an iron girder fell on them.

A significant portion of the Kanwar Yatra takes place during the monsoon season, a time when the water levels of the Ganga river and its tributaries are high. Rainfall in the mountains causes the water levels of the Ganga and other rivers in Haridwar and Rishikesh to surge manifold.

Despite warnings, many devotees venture into deep water or fall victim to strong currents while trying to take selfies or moving beyond the riverbanks. Slippery rocks along the riverbanks and sudden rises in water levels can prove fatal even for experienced swimmers. As a result, the drowning of Kanwariyas in the rivers remains a major concern for the administration every year.

Furthermore, Shiva devotees bathing in the Ganga and its tributaries sometimes lose their lives while attempting to jump from high bridges.

"Our teams are deployed in such sensitive areas. However, we often observe people acting very carelessly, which leads to accidents. From our swimmer squads to various rescue teams, we are both saving lives and counselling people," said Haridwar SSP Navneet Bhullar.

Sensitive Areas, High Speed, Modified Silencers

There are specific locations in Haridwar and Rishikesh that require additional security arrangements every year. In addition to the main river channel near Har Ki Pauri, several other areas are considered sensitive: the Bhimgoda Barrage zone, the stretch downstream of the barrage, Neel Dhara, Kangra Ghat, Premnagar Ashram, the vicinity of Jwalapur, and the area beneath Chandi Pul.

Similarly, in Rishikesh, areas with deep water near Triveni Ghat, the barrage zone, the river sections near Lakshman Jhula and Ram Jhula, various riverbanks along the route to Shivpuri, and unauthorised bathing spots become extremely dangerous during the rainy season. The administration frequently issues warnings regarding these areas. However, many people cross barricades and take risks, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

High-speed driving is a major cause of accidents during the Kanwar Yatra. Many young Kanwariyas travel on motorcycles and other vehicles. The urge to overtake others, performing stunts, sudden lane changes, and disregarding traffic rules often prove fatal. The risk of accidents escalates at night due to poor visibility. In many instances, drivers continue to operate vehicles despite fatigue, leading to a loss of control.