Drug-Free Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Launches State Programme On 5th Anniversary Of All-India Campaign

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday launched the Drug-Free Uttarakhand Campaign, a state-level initiative under the Drug-Free India Campaign that was launched in 2020 to curb the growing drug abuse problem across India.

A programme was held in Dehradun on Tuesday to mark the 5th anniversary of the nationwide campaign, where the CM said in the last three years, over 6,000 drug traffickers have been arrested in Uttarakhand, along with the recovery of drugs worth Rs 200 crore from them.

He also appealed to the youth to firmly say no to drugs and inspire their peers to do the same. During the event, the CM administered the pledge of the Drug-Free India Campaign among the state's youth, and honoured the winners of state-level speech and essay competitions held in schools and colleges.

He said, "Addiction is a deadly trend," adding that society is today combating the crippling problem with the support of leading figures in the movement. "Addiction is not just a bad habit, but also a terrifying challenge that erodes society from within. This pernicious tendency destroys a person's consciousness, discretion, and decision-making, leading to the destruction of their future." He added that drug abuse is spreading globally like a "silent war", with the youth its primary target.

CM Dhami also said, "Youth are the true foundation of New India's energy, innovation, strength, and progress. If this energy is entangled in any negative influence, the nation's development will be hampered. This is why PM Modi launched this Campaign on Independence Day in 2020, calling on the entire nation to unite against this social evil and transforming it into a widespread mass movement. The state government is also working on mission mode to realise the resolve for a drug-free Uttarakhand under this campaign."