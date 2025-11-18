Drug-Free Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Launches State Programme On 5th Anniversary Of All-India Campaign
Says state task force has arrested 6,000 smugglers in 3 years, seized drugs worth Rs 200 crore, warns youth that drugs are a "silent war".
Published : November 18, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST
Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday launched the Drug-Free Uttarakhand Campaign, a state-level initiative under the Drug-Free India Campaign that was launched in 2020 to curb the growing drug abuse problem across India.
A programme was held in Dehradun on Tuesday to mark the 5th anniversary of the nationwide campaign, where the CM said in the last three years, over 6,000 drug traffickers have been arrested in Uttarakhand, along with the recovery of drugs worth Rs 200 crore from them.
He also appealed to the youth to firmly say no to drugs and inspire their peers to do the same. During the event, the CM administered the pledge of the Drug-Free India Campaign among the state's youth, and honoured the winners of state-level speech and essay competitions held in schools and colleges.
He said, "Addiction is a deadly trend," adding that society is today combating the crippling problem with the support of leading figures in the movement. "Addiction is not just a bad habit, but also a terrifying challenge that erodes society from within. This pernicious tendency destroys a person's consciousness, discretion, and decision-making, leading to the destruction of their future." He added that drug abuse is spreading globally like a "silent war", with the youth its primary target.
CM Dhami also said, "Youth are the true foundation of New India's energy, innovation, strength, and progress. If this energy is entangled in any negative influence, the nation's development will be hampered. This is why PM Modi launched this Campaign on Independence Day in 2020, calling on the entire nation to unite against this social evil and transforming it into a widespread mass movement. The state government is also working on mission mode to realise the resolve for a drug-free Uttarakhand under this campaign."
He spoke of the three-tier Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) that was formed in 2022 to combat drug abuse, and has arrested over 6,000 smugglers in the last three years, while recovering narcotics worth over Rs 200 crore.
He also said the government is strengthening de-addiction centres in all districts to curb drug abuse, and reintegrate and rehabilitate addicts. Currently, four Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA) are operating in the state, providing excellent treatment, counseling, and rehabilitation facilities to drug addicts.
An Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) is also being operated in the state with the support of AIIMS Rishikesh. Anti-drug committees have been formed in educational institutions in every district of the state, with members including students, parents, teachers, and principals.
The CM stated that Uttarakhand's proud identity, Aipan art, has also been integrated into this campaign. Today, Aipan paintings adorning anti-drug messages adorn educational institutions and public spaces. Furthermore, Dagdiya (friends) clubs have been established across the state to keep youth away from drugs and channel their energy positively.
