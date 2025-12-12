ETV Bharat / bharat

'Brazen Attempt To Browbeat Judges': 56 Ex-Judges On Attempts To Impeach Justice G R Swaminathan Of Madras HC

New Delhi: Fifty-six former judges on Friday issued a statement denouncing the attempt by the DMK to impeach Madras High Court judge Justice G R Swaminathan, saying it was a "brazen attempt to browbeat judges".

On December 1, 2025, Justice Swaminathan held that the Arulmighu Subramania Swamy Temple was duty-bound to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, in addition to the customary lighting near the Uchi Pillaiyar Mandapam.

The single judge bench said that doing so would not encroach upon the rights of the adjacent dargah or the Muslim community. On December 9, 2025, several opposition MPs, led by the DMK, submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a motion for the removal of the judge.

The statement by the judges said, "This is a brazen attempt to browbeat judges who do not fall in line with the ideological and political expectations of a particular section of society. If such an attempt is permitted to proceed, it would cut at the very roots of our democracy and the independence of the judiciary."