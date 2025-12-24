ETV Bharat / bharat

52 Sanitation Workers Lost Lives Due To Hazardous Cleaning Of Sewer, Septic Tanks In A Year

By Santu Das

New Delhi: As many as 52 sanitation workers died due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks from November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025, across India.

The revelation came following a comparative analysis of the data provided by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on the deaths of sanitation workers due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks in the Parliament.

Notably, Section 7 of the "Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013" prohibits the hazardous cleaning of sewers or septic tanks. According to this Act, manual scavenging has been prohibited in India since December 6, 2013. No individual or organisation is permitted to engage or employ anyone for manual scavenging.

Any individual or organisation that employs someone for manual scavenging is in breach of the provisions outlined in this Act, and may face penalties under Section 8 of the Act, which includes imprisonment for up to 2 years, a fine of up to Rs one lakh, or both.

In order to address the issue of hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, launched the 'National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE)' scheme in 2023-24.

This scheme is intended for implementation across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) throughout the nation. Its primary goal is to ensure the safety and dignity of sewer and septic tank workers while also empowering them both socially and economically.

Infographic on death of sanitation workers in India (ETV Bharat)

Additionally, the scheme aims to achieve zero fatalities in sanitation work and to guarantee that no sanitation worker has direct contact with human faecal matter. Measures implemented under the NAMASTE scheme are designed to prevent manual entry into sewers and septic tanks, thereby promoting mechanised cleaning of these facilities.

Expressing concern over the deaths of the sanitation workers due to hazardous cleaning of sewers or septic tanks, experts have asserted that ensuring their safety is not a privilege, it is a basic human right.

According to the data, 471 sanitation workers lost their lives due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks since 2019, till October 31, 2025. The Ministry stated that this information was provided by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK).

The NCSK under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment assists in promoting the socio-economic advancement of sanitation workers, enhancing the working conditions within the sanitation sector, and striving to attain zero fatalities during the execution of hazardous cleaning tasks.

As per the data, full and partial compensation has been paid to the families of 397 and 19 deceased, respectively. The total number of sanitation workers who died due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks since 2019 till October 31, 2024, was 419. This means in the last year, 52 sanitation workers lost their lives.

According to the data of the Ministry, out of these deaths during the said period, 67 were reported from Tamil Nadu, 63 from Maharashtra, 51 from Haryana, 49 each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and 34 from Delhi. Eight deaths were reported from Telangana, five from Andhra Pradesh, four each from Bihar and Jharkhand, 11 from West Bengal, one each from Goa and Uttarakhand.

In response to ETV Bharat query over deaths of the sanitation workers, an official of the NSCK, who did not wish to be named, said, "We take serious note of such deaths. We also take suo motu of such cases from time to time. We ensure that the victim's family get compensation and the culprits are punished."