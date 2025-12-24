52 Sanitation Workers Lost Lives Due To Hazardous Cleaning Of Sewer, Septic Tanks In A Year
471 sanitation workers lost their lives due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks since 2019, till October 31, 2025.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: As many as 52 sanitation workers died due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks from November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025, across India.
The revelation came following a comparative analysis of the data provided by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on the deaths of sanitation workers due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks in the Parliament.
Notably, Section 7 of the "Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013" prohibits the hazardous cleaning of sewers or septic tanks. According to this Act, manual scavenging has been prohibited in India since December 6, 2013. No individual or organisation is permitted to engage or employ anyone for manual scavenging.
Any individual or organisation that employs someone for manual scavenging is in breach of the provisions outlined in this Act, and may face penalties under Section 8 of the Act, which includes imprisonment for up to 2 years, a fine of up to Rs one lakh, or both.
In order to address the issue of hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, launched the 'National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE)' scheme in 2023-24.
This scheme is intended for implementation across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) throughout the nation. Its primary goal is to ensure the safety and dignity of sewer and septic tank workers while also empowering them both socially and economically.
Additionally, the scheme aims to achieve zero fatalities in sanitation work and to guarantee that no sanitation worker has direct contact with human faecal matter. Measures implemented under the NAMASTE scheme are designed to prevent manual entry into sewers and septic tanks, thereby promoting mechanised cleaning of these facilities.
Expressing concern over the deaths of the sanitation workers due to hazardous cleaning of sewers or septic tanks, experts have asserted that ensuring their safety is not a privilege, it is a basic human right.
According to the data, 471 sanitation workers lost their lives due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks since 2019, till October 31, 2025. The Ministry stated that this information was provided by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK).
The NCSK under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment assists in promoting the socio-economic advancement of sanitation workers, enhancing the working conditions within the sanitation sector, and striving to attain zero fatalities during the execution of hazardous cleaning tasks.
As per the data, full and partial compensation has been paid to the families of 397 and 19 deceased, respectively. The total number of sanitation workers who died due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks since 2019 till October 31, 2024, was 419. This means in the last year, 52 sanitation workers lost their lives.
According to the data of the Ministry, out of these deaths during the said period, 67 were reported from Tamil Nadu, 63 from Maharashtra, 51 from Haryana, 49 each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and 34 from Delhi. Eight deaths were reported from Telangana, five from Andhra Pradesh, four each from Bihar and Jharkhand, 11 from West Bengal, one each from Goa and Uttarakhand.
In response to ETV Bharat query over deaths of the sanitation workers, an official of the NSCK, who did not wish to be named, said, "We take serious note of such deaths. We also take suo motu of such cases from time to time. We ensure that the victim's family get compensation and the culprits are punished."
"We ensure the compliance of the Act. Our aim is to zero fatalities," the official said. ETV Bharat also approached a senior official of the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), the nodal agency for implementing the NAMASTE scheme, but the official declined to make any comments.
Sources in the NSKFDC, however, told ETV Bharat, "Through the NAMASTE scheme, we are profiling sewer and septic tank workers. We are providing them free of costs PPE kits, including mask, gloves, gumboots, so that they do not come in contact of harmful gases."
They claimed that maximum deaths in sewer and manhole are due to toxic gases like methane, carbon monoxide. The inhalation of such gases results in death.
Reiterating its endeavour to ensure zero fatalities in sanitation work, the sources said," NSKFDC provide sewer and septic tank workers occupational safety training of five days, under which they are apprised about safety precautions, told about the importance of usage of PPE kits and how their lives can be saved if they encounter with any toxic gases."
"They are also apprised about how through machines it can be cleaned. During the training, they are also given a stipend, because during the training, they can't go to work. They are given a stipend for wage loss. They are also provided Ayushman health card."
Sources claimed that around 90,000 sewer and septic tank workers have been profiled so far under the NAMASTE scheme.
Experts views
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sushil Kumar Meena, who has been working for the welfare of the sanitation workers, said, "Every single death of a sanitation worker is a national failure. These workers are performing one of the most essential public services, yet they continue to risk their lives in unsafe conditions. No development can be called progress if it is built on the lives of the most vulnerable."
"The common causes of the deaths are inhalation of toxic gases, lack of oxygen, absence of protective equipment, and manual entry into hazardous confined spaces. All such deaths are 100 per cent preventable through proper mechanisation, safety protocols, training, protective gear, gas detection devices, and strict enforcement of the law that prohibits manual scavenging," he said.
Meena said, "NAMASTE is a step in the right direction, but implementation on the ground remains weak. These deaths show that policy intent is not translating into field reality. Programmes must move beyond paperwork to real enforcement, monitoring, and accountability at municipal and contractor levels."
Suggesting immediate steps that the Centre should take, he said, "There should be strict enforcement of the ban on manual sewer entry, mandatory mechanisation for sewer and septic cleaning, real-time safety audits and emergency response systems. In addition to that, the criminal accountability for violations and guaranteed insurance, compensation, and rehabilitation for affected families."
"Respect for the sanitation workers must move beyond words into policies, protection. Sanitation workers safety is not a privilege, it is a basic human right," added Meena.
Dr Subhash Giri, Former Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi, told ETV Bharat that sanitary workers cleaning septic tanks and manholes face severe health hazards.
Dr Giri said, "The risks include infectious diseases like leptospirosis, typhoid, and hepatitis due to exposure to bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Toxic gas poisoning from inhaling hydrogen sulfide and methane can be fatal. Skin and eye irritation occur from contact with hazardous chemicals and waste. Respiratory problems arise from inhaling dust, gases, and bioaerosols. Physical injuries, including accidents and falls, are common. Long-term health effects include chronic respiratory issues, skin disorders, and increased cancer risk."
"Other risks include lack of personal protective equipment, poor working conditions with confined spaces and inadequate ventilation, and limited access to healthcare. These hazards lead to high morbidity and mortality, creating an occupational health crisis," Dr Giri said.
Proposing safety measures, he said, "The working conditions should be improved with proper PPE, ventilation, and safety training. Regular health check-ups can monitor workers' health and provide medical care. In this advanced world, the manual cleaning of septic tanks be replaced by mechanising sanitation work, which will minimise the manual tasks and occupational hazards."
Read More