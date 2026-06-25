ETV Bharat / bharat

51st Anniversary Of Emergency: Two Delhiites Recount Memories Of Custody

New Delhi: Reviving the memories of the Emergency that was imposed on the night of June 25, 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's government across India have become an annual event for the past few years. During this period, thousands of people were arrested and imprisoned. This included a large number of activists from the Jan Sangh and its youth wing, Janata Vidyarthi Morcha.

A total of 1,050 people were arrested in Delhi during the Emergency. Few of them are alive today. On the 51st anniversary of the dark event, Suresh Bindal, the then Delhi general secretary of the Janata Vidyarthi Morcha, shared his recollections of that period in a conversation with ETV Bharat.

Suresh Bindal, Janata Vidyarthi Morcha

Bindal, who was then 26 years old, recounted that in the days leading up to the declaration of Emergency, activists of the political parties opposed to the Emergency used to paste anti-government posters across the city's walls to raise public awareness. They would occupy public toilets along streets to apply paste on posters, step out to paste them, before hiding inside the toilets again.

One night, upon returning home after a meeting at Ramlila Maidan, he received word that the Emergency had been declared and was advised to arrange for alternative accommodation, as police had begun arresting Opposition leaders, including those from the Jan Sangh.

To evade arrest, he packed some clothes and went to his in-laws' house. When they asked why he had arrived so early in the morning, he told them he had some work nearby and needed to stay there for a few days. They did not object. That way, he says, he managed to evade capture for quite some time, remaining underground for about a month.

However, when the police detained his father instead, he decided to surrender. Bindal said when the police came to his house looking for him, they behaved very rudely with his family members. During the search, they slashed open a sofa, suspecting that he might be hiding inside. "When my wife asked how anyone could possibly hide inside a sofa, the police scolded her, telling her to stay quiet or else they would lock her up too. My children kept crying, but the police continued, overturning every container of flour and lentils in our kitchen, searching for letters or anti-government material," he said.

About his period of incarceration, Bindal said, "We were initially kept in barracks at Tihar Jail, and later detained under the Defence of India Rules (DIR) and Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) acts. After three months, I was granted parole. Following the initial 15-day period, others began securing bail, and my parole was extended by another 15 days. By the time that expired, Emergency was drawing to an end, so I did not have to return to prison."