51st Anniversary Of Emergency: Two Delhiites Recount Memories Of Custody
Both Jan Sangh activists, who were in their 20s in 1975, recollect days of censorship, intimidation, fear and police excesses, reports Rahul Chauhan.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Reviving the memories of the Emergency that was imposed on the night of June 25, 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's government across India have become an annual event for the past few years. During this period, thousands of people were arrested and imprisoned. This included a large number of activists from the Jan Sangh and its youth wing, Janata Vidyarthi Morcha.
A total of 1,050 people were arrested in Delhi during the Emergency. Few of them are alive today. On the 51st anniversary of the dark event, Suresh Bindal, the then Delhi general secretary of the Janata Vidyarthi Morcha, shared his recollections of that period in a conversation with ETV Bharat.
Suresh Bindal, Janata Vidyarthi Morcha
Bindal, who was then 26 years old, recounted that in the days leading up to the declaration of Emergency, activists of the political parties opposed to the Emergency used to paste anti-government posters across the city's walls to raise public awareness. They would occupy public toilets along streets to apply paste on posters, step out to paste them, before hiding inside the toilets again.
One night, upon returning home after a meeting at Ramlila Maidan, he received word that the Emergency had been declared and was advised to arrange for alternative accommodation, as police had begun arresting Opposition leaders, including those from the Jan Sangh.
To evade arrest, he packed some clothes and went to his in-laws' house. When they asked why he had arrived so early in the morning, he told them he had some work nearby and needed to stay there for a few days. They did not object. That way, he says, he managed to evade capture for quite some time, remaining underground for about a month.
However, when the police detained his father instead, he decided to surrender. Bindal said when the police came to his house looking for him, they behaved very rudely with his family members. During the search, they slashed open a sofa, suspecting that he might be hiding inside. "When my wife asked how anyone could possibly hide inside a sofa, the police scolded her, telling her to stay quiet or else they would lock her up too. My children kept crying, but the police continued, overturning every container of flour and lentils in our kitchen, searching for letters or anti-government material," he said.
About his period of incarceration, Bindal said, "We were initially kept in barracks at Tihar Jail, and later detained under the Defence of India Rules (DIR) and Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) acts. After three months, I was granted parole. Following the initial 15-day period, others began securing bail, and my parole was extended by another 15 days. By the time that expired, Emergency was drawing to an end, so I did not have to return to prison."
He mentioned that initially, after his imprisonment, family members were not permitted to visit. Later, after senior leaders like Madanlal Khurana, Nanaji Deshmukh and others raised the issue, visitation rights were granted. "The jail administration did harass us; we were not provided with adequate food or supplies. They would supply wet wood for cooking — ostensibly to meet the required weight — which meant there was actually less usable fuel."
Ashok Ahuja, Jan Sangh
Ashok Ahuja, a Jan Sangh activist, was also arrested during the Emergency, and spent three months in jail. He recounted, "After my arrest, I was taken to the Kamala Market police station. At the time, I was a student at Zakir Husain College and was around 20 years old; I am now 71. Vijay Goel was leading the DU students back then."
He continued, "Under Goel's leadership, 108 of us staged a Satyagraha at the DU North Campus, demanding the release of those who had been detained during the Emergency. During the protest, the police arrested us on the spot and imprisoned us under the DIR and MISA acts."
Ahuja said MISA allowed for no arguments, appeals, or legal counsel; the government could simply pick anyone up and lock them away. "Back then, Tihar was the only jail in Delhi. Prominent leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh were also imprisoned in separate barracks alongside ours. I was confined in Ward Number 2. Medical treatment was not provided when we fell ill. The food served was of such poor quality that after a while, people suffered from various ailments, including skin rashes."
Talking about events leading to his arrest, Ahuja recounted, "Prior to my arrest at DU, the police had already detained me once from home. A massive contingent of 100-150 Delhi Police and CRPF personnel sealed off three streets around our house in Bholanath Nagar before taking me into custody. People were intimidated to ensure no one would raise their voice against the government. After the police took me away, my neighbours asked my father if I had committed robbery."
Ahuja continued, "Much later, everyone realised that they were being arrested and detained due to the imposition of Emergency. Since then, I have been associated with the Jan Sangh, then the Janata Party and now the BJP. I have served as the Office Secretary for the BJP and worked in the Small-Scale Industries Cell. Currently, I am the BJP Office Secretary for the Shahdara district unit."
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