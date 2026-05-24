ETV Bharat / bharat

51 Die In A Single Day As Heatwave Turns Deadly In Telangana

People explore the bustling market near Charminar while shielding themselves with umbrellas from the scorching summer heat on a hot afternoon in the Old City area of Hyderabad ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Amid an intensifying heatwave across the country, at least 51 people died due to heatstroke across Telangana on Saturday, taking the overall death toll due to rising temperatures to over 100.

The erstwhile Warangal district reported the maximum 23 deaths. Eleven deaths were reported in the joint Karimnagar district, seven in Khammam, five in Adilabad and five in Nalgonda.

Saturday saw most deaths due to the heatwave after 34 people died due to the intense heat on Friday and another 22 on Thursday.

The fresh victims in Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts include Fayaz, 52, from Peddapalli town; shepherd Kore Mallayya, 65, from Maredugonda village; Nyathari Mondayya, 76, from Sultanabad; Budige Kamala, 65, from Adivarampeta village in Ramagiri mandal; Veladadi Mahesh, 51; M. Shankar, 45; municipal contract worker Jaganveni Mallamma, 56, from Godavarikhani; Kanukuntla Ailamma, 73, from Venkatravupalli in Ramagundam; auto driver Damerashetti Mallesham, 52, from Kothapalli in Karimnagar city; and Manchala Narsayya, 75, and M. Shankar, 48, from Sircilla.

Likewise, in the Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem region, those who died due to the heatstroke on Saturday included Jetti Poolamma, 65, from Mondikunta village in Aswapuram mandal; P. Venkateswara Rao, 38, from Palvoncha; Daravath Narasimha Rao, 45, from Karivarigudem in Julurupadu mandal; Naresh, 33, from Bhadrachalam; Challa Lachamma, 87, from Pindiprolu village; R. Venkataramana, 65, from Narayanapuram in Bonakal mandal; and Mallarapu Venkateswarlu, 45, from Tekulapalli village in Penuballi mandal.

Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Compensation

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday announced that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased. In the wake of the intense heatwave, Reddy held an emergency review of the heatwave situation in the state at the Secretariat.

He directed that the mandals and villages where the highest temperatures are recorded should be identified and early warnings should be issued to the people. The Minister ordered that cold drinking water, buttermilk and ORS packets should be made available at bus stands, markets, main roads, areas where workers work a lot and areas where people move around a lot.