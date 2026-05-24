51 Die In A Single Day As Heatwave Turns Deadly In Telangana
The maximum deaths were reported from the erstwhile Warangal districts, where 23 people fell to the scorching summer heat.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST|
Updated : May 24, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amid an intensifying heatwave across the country, at least 51 people died due to heatstroke across Telangana on Saturday, taking the overall death toll due to rising temperatures to over 100.
The erstwhile Warangal district reported the maximum 23 deaths. Eleven deaths were reported in the joint Karimnagar district, seven in Khammam, five in Adilabad and five in Nalgonda.
Saturday saw most deaths due to the heatwave after 34 people died due to the intense heat on Friday and another 22 on Thursday.
The fresh victims in Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts include Fayaz, 52, from Peddapalli town; shepherd Kore Mallayya, 65, from Maredugonda village; Nyathari Mondayya, 76, from Sultanabad; Budige Kamala, 65, from Adivarampeta village in Ramagiri mandal; Veladadi Mahesh, 51; M. Shankar, 45; municipal contract worker Jaganveni Mallamma, 56, from Godavarikhani; Kanukuntla Ailamma, 73, from Venkatravupalli in Ramagundam; auto driver Damerashetti Mallesham, 52, from Kothapalli in Karimnagar city; and Manchala Narsayya, 75, and M. Shankar, 48, from Sircilla.
Likewise, in the Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem region, those who died due to the heatstroke on Saturday included Jetti Poolamma, 65, from Mondikunta village in Aswapuram mandal; P. Venkateswara Rao, 38, from Palvoncha; Daravath Narasimha Rao, 45, from Karivarigudem in Julurupadu mandal; Naresh, 33, from Bhadrachalam; Challa Lachamma, 87, from Pindiprolu village; R. Venkataramana, 65, from Narayanapuram in Bonakal mandal; and Mallarapu Venkateswarlu, 45, from Tekulapalli village in Penuballi mandal.
Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Compensation
State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday announced that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased. In the wake of the intense heatwave, Reddy held an emergency review of the heatwave situation in the state at the Secretariat.
హీట్ వేవ్పై రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా అప్రమత్తత— Office of Ponguleti (@PonguletiOffice) May 23, 2026
ప్రజల ప్రాణ రక్షణకు అత్యంత ప్రాధాన్యత
వడగాల్పులతో 7జిల్లాల్లో 16 మంది మృత్యువాత
మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు రూ.4 లక్షల చొప్పున ఆర్ధిక సాయం
రాష్ట్రంలో తీవ్రస్దాయి ఉష్ణోగ్రతలపై మంత్రి పొంగులేటి గారు సమీక్ష
ఎండల తీవ్రత దృష్ట్యా అధికార… pic.twitter.com/x7MPh9pPga
He directed that the mandals and villages where the highest temperatures are recorded should be identified and early warnings should be issued to the people. The Minister ordered that cold drinking water, buttermilk and ORS packets should be made available at bus stands, markets, main roads, areas where workers work a lot and areas where people move around a lot.
Reddy further directed that collectors should personally monitor the heatwave conditions and all village and mandal level staff should be on ground to meet any emergency. He said that emergency medical services should be ready to provide treatment as soon as sunstroke symptoms appear.
The minister said that it was the collective responsibility of the government and the people to “protect living beings along with the people” and called for providing drinking water to birds and animals through water tanks and clay pots.
Telangana, like the rest of the country, is reeling under scorching summer heat with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees recorded in 15 districts of the state on Saturday. The highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees was recorded in Kothagudem district, while the lowest temperature was 39.8 degrees in Narayanpet district.
7- day forecast(mid day) of Telangana Based on 0300 UTC issued at 1300 Hours IST dated : 24.05.2026@TelanganaCS @DCsofIndia @IASassociation @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO @GHMCOnline @HYDTP @IasTelangana @tg_weather @CommissionrGHMC @Comm_HYDRAA @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/EoST4zFpoS— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) May 24, 2026
The Meteorological Department has forecast an intense heatwave for the next seven days in several districts of Telangana.
Heatwave Kills 16 In Andhra Pradesh
Meanwhile, the scorching summer heat has also hit neighbouring Andhra Pradesh where at least 16 people were reported dead due to heatstroke. Twelve of these fatalities occurred within the limits of the NTR, Krishna, and Guntur districts.
Among the victims were Jalla Kondalu, 54 from Vemavaram village in Machavaram Mandal (Palnadu district); Pathan Nagulmeera, 32, from Kethanakonda; Meka Nirmala, 50, from Kotikalapudi; Md. Abidunnisa, 26 from Kanchikacherla; and Kadiyala Balaiah, 94 from Siripuram in Medikonduru Mandal (Guntur district).
Three passengers lost their lives due to heatstroke at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada. An unidentified individual (60) died within the jurisdiction of the Satyanarayanapuram Police Station, while a beggar, 45 passed away in Chodavaram, Penamaluru Mandal (Krishna district). V. Narasayya, 50 from Warangal died of heatstroke near the Rajakumari Theatre in the Old Town area of Vijayawada.
In Mutluru, Vatticherukuru Mandal (Guntur district), Padavala Basavaiah, 86 fell ill due to the intense heat and subsequently fell to the heatwave. Likewise, Dondeti Venkatravamma, 80 in Piduguralla town (Palnadu district) and Gadigoyyila Satyanarayana, 28—a differently-abled individual—in KBP Agraharam, Ravikamatham Mandal (Anakapalli district), also died from heatstroke. Maragani Srinivasa Rao, 60, a resident of Pedavegi in the Pedavegi Mandal of Eluru District, and Challari Ratnala Rao, 55, from Koppaka in the same mandal, succumbed after suffering heatstroke.
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