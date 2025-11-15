ETV Bharat / bharat

'50,000 Acre Land Bank Ready', Chandrababu Naidu Invites Global Investors To Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state has prepared a 50,000-acre land bank to welcome investors from across the world.

Speaking at the first plenary of the CII Partnership Conference in Visakhapatnam, he said the government is ready to provide all facilities, including training support, to industries willing to set up operations in the state. He invited industrialists to explore the opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh and partner in the state’s growth story.

The Chief Minister said if required, the government will also encourage the plug-and-play model to help industries start operations quickly. He added that geographical distance is no longer a challenge in establishing a knowledge-based economy. “With strong leadership and vision, a company can be set up even in the most remote corner of the world,” he said.

Chandrababu explained that the Partnership Conference is not merely an investment meet but a platform for networking and intellectual dialogue. The two-day event includes 46 sessions, with international experts participating in discussions on emerging global trends. He added that he regularly attends the World Economic Forum in Davos to stay updated on worldwide developments.