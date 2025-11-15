'50,000 Acre Land Bank Ready', Chandrababu Naidu Invites Global Investors To Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu said the state government will provide all assistance to industries to set up their base in the state.
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state has prepared a 50,000-acre land bank to welcome investors from across the world.
Speaking at the first plenary of the CII Partnership Conference in Visakhapatnam, he said the government is ready to provide all facilities, including training support, to industries willing to set up operations in the state. He invited industrialists to explore the opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh and partner in the state’s growth story.
The Chief Minister said if required, the government will also encourage the plug-and-play model to help industries start operations quickly. He added that geographical distance is no longer a challenge in establishing a knowledge-based economy. “With strong leadership and vision, a company can be set up even in the most remote corner of the world,” he said.
Chandrababu explained that the Partnership Conference is not merely an investment meet but a platform for networking and intellectual dialogue. The two-day event includes 46 sessions, with international experts participating in discussions on emerging global trends. He added that he regularly attends the World Economic Forum in Davos to stay updated on worldwide developments.
The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has strong potential in the green energy sector, including microgrids, green hydrogen, and green ammonia. He said the state is ready to collaborate with companies working on minerals and rare earth elements, especially those with innovative technologies. "Development is possible only through mutual investment and cooperation," he said, adding if AI can reduce employment opportunities, the tourism sector has the potential for creating new jobs.
The Chief Minister said small regions like Singapore and Dubai have succeeded in adopting global best practices and Andhra Pradesh aims to follow such models. He said the coastline of Andhra Pradesh, temple circuits, regional cuisine and cultural heritage offer a huge scope for tourism development.
Chandrababu said the organic coffee of Araku has emerged as a global brand and next year, the state government will arrange delegations' visit to the region and spend a day in tribal coffee plantations.
In the middle of his speech, the Chief Minister mentioned the Bihar Assembly election results. He recalled telling Union Minister Piyush Goyal earlier that the NDA would win more than 200 seats. “He is now saying the same thing on the stage,” Chandrababu said. Stressing the importance of stable governance, he added, “Modi is the only leader the world has approved, a strong leader. A stable government ensures stable decisions, and I appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh to support this stability.”
