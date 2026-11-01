ETV Bharat / bharat

500-Metre Cloth Banner Bearing 90 Lakh Names Becomes Centre Of Attention At Ramlila Maidan Protest

New Delhi: A 500-metre-long piece of cloth bearing the names of 90 lakh people emerged as an unusual highlight during the protest at Ramlila Maidan, with organisers claiming that the names belong to voters whose names were deleted from electoral rolls.

Mahfooz Alam, a native of Purnea in Bihar and a Jamia Millia Islamia alumnus who previously worked as an engineer for a US-based company, was involved in making the banner. He recently joined the Congress as General Secretary. Alam told ETV Bharat the initiative was aimed at drawing public attention towards alleged deletion of voters’ names. He said the names had been printed alongside their respective constituencies to help people identify and verify the entries.

TakSaroj at the protest site (ETV Bharat)

“While printing the deleted voter lists, several rooms were filled with papers. We began thinking about how the papers could be distributed and how people could learn about the issue. That is when we came up with the idea of printing the names on a long piece of cloth and displaying it across Ramlila Maidan,” Alam said.

He claimed that the banner contains the names of 90 lakh people and alleged that a total of 13 crore names had been deleted across India. The figures could not be independently verified.

A man holds the banner at the protest site (ETV Bharat)

Alam said the banner was intended to encourage people to photograph the names and check them against the information available on the organisers’ website. He added that the names had been listed constituency-wise to make verification easier. Responding to arguments that people whose names had been deleted could apply to have them restored, Alam said the responsibility should not rest solely on affected voters.

“People say that those whose names have been deleted can get them added again. Yes, they can, but does that justify deleting their names in the first place? If I throw someone into the sea and tell them they know how to swim, does that justify throwing them into the sea?” he said.

Alam questioned the reasons behind the alleged deletions and demanded clarity on whether affected voters had been issued notices or informed that their names had been removed from the electoral rolls. He also alleged some of his colleagues and associates had found their names missing from the lists. Demanding accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Alam called for his resignation and urged him to disclose who was responsible for the alleged deletions.