ETV Bharat / bharat

50 Years Of Eenadu Journalism School: Alumni Recall Sri Ramoji Rao's Vision That Shaped Telugu Journalism

Hyderabad: Fifty years after they first walked into the newsroom as trainees, senior journalists from the inaugural batch of the Eenadu Journalism School once again gathered in Hyderabad to celebrate the institution that shaped their careers and the course of Telugu journalism.

The alumni reunited at the Eenadu office in Somajiguda on Monday to mark the golden jubilee of the journalism school established in 1976. The occasion was also a moment of reminiscence and remembrance, as they paid floral tributes to the doyen of journalism, late Sri Ramoji Rao, the founding chairman of the Ramoji Group, whose vision, much ahead of time, laid the foundation for the training programme.

During the event, Eenadu Editor M Nageswara Rao unveiled a special commemorative issue titled Swarnakshari, capturing the memories and experiences of the first batch of journalism trainees. Later, the senior journalists participated in an interaction programme organised at the Press Club, discussing on how the institution shaped their professional lives and made them what they are today.

Recalling their early days, the alumni said the first batch consisted of 26 trainees who began their training at the Margadarshi office in Abids. The programme went far beyond classroom teaching and included intensive practical training in reporting, editing and newsroom operations. Many said the selection process itself was nothing short of perfect, something that reflected the vision of Sri Ramoji Rao, who emphasised social awareness, responsibility and commitment while choosing trainees.

“The training at Eenadu instilled discipline and a strong sense of duty towards society. Those values will always help us navigate the path of life and profession,” one of the alumni recalled.