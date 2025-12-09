ETV Bharat / bharat

Faridabad: 5-Yr-Old Girl Murdered, Neighbour Arrested, Confesses To Crime

Faridabad: A 5-year-old nursery student was brutally murdered on Monday in the Palla police station area of ​​Faridabad district in Haryana. The family of the deceased hails from Jharkhand, while the accused is from Bihar and lives alone in Faridabad. Both the accused and the victim's family share a house as tenants. Police followed CCTV footage to arrest the accused, who confessed to strangulating the child during preliminary interrogation. The police have now recovered the body from a nearby area and sent it for post mortem.

Sequence Of Events

A 5-year-old girl living in the Palla police station area went missing on Monday evening. According to the girl's mother, "She was sitting on the terrace with our other daughter till about 4 pm. Their younger brother was watching TV in the room below. At about 4.30 pm, I sent her downstairs to tell her brother to get ready for tuition. When she didn't return or respond to calls, we assumed she was playing nearby. However, when she didn't return after a long time, we searched at neighbours' homes nearby, but even after nearly two hours, we couldn't find her." That's when they informed the girl's father about her disappearance.

During the search, CCTV footage from a medical store nearby revealed the girl walking hand-in-hand with another tenant, Pintu (36), originally from Bihar, who lived in the same house on rent. When the family tried to contact Pintu on his mobile phone, they found it switched off. This raised their suspicion, and the girl's father, Pramod, immediately returned home from his office to inform the police about the incident.

Search For The Victim

Upon receiving the complaint, the Palla police station began searching for the girl, and deployed a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team to apprehend the accused. Given the seriousness of the case, teams from nearby police stations at Central, Khedi, and Sarai were also deployed to search for the girl.