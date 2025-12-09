Faridabad: 5-Yr-Old Girl Murdered, Neighbour Arrested, Confesses To Crime
CCTV footage from a medical store nearby revealed the girl walking hand-in-hand with Pintu, who lived in the same house on rent.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Faridabad: A 5-year-old nursery student was brutally murdered on Monday in the Palla police station area of Faridabad district in Haryana. The family of the deceased hails from Jharkhand, while the accused is from Bihar and lives alone in Faridabad. Both the accused and the victim's family share a house as tenants. Police followed CCTV footage to arrest the accused, who confessed to strangulating the child during preliminary interrogation. The police have now recovered the body from a nearby area and sent it for post mortem.
Sequence Of Events
A 5-year-old girl living in the Palla police station area went missing on Monday evening. According to the girl's mother, "She was sitting on the terrace with our other daughter till about 4 pm. Their younger brother was watching TV in the room below. At about 4.30 pm, I sent her downstairs to tell her brother to get ready for tuition. When she didn't return or respond to calls, we assumed she was playing nearby. However, when she didn't return after a long time, we searched at neighbours' homes nearby, but even after nearly two hours, we couldn't find her." That's when they informed the girl's father about her disappearance.
During the search, CCTV footage from a medical store nearby revealed the girl walking hand-in-hand with another tenant, Pintu (36), originally from Bihar, who lived in the same house on rent. When the family tried to contact Pintu on his mobile phone, they found it switched off. This raised their suspicion, and the girl's father, Pramod, immediately returned home from his office to inform the police about the incident.
Search For The Victim
Upon receiving the complaint, the Palla police station began searching for the girl, and deployed a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team to apprehend the accused. Given the seriousness of the case, teams from nearby police stations at Central, Khedi, and Sarai were also deployed to search for the girl.
Family members too continued searching for her, which continued for over nine hours. Around 9 pm, the police CIA team apprehended Pintu in the Harkesh Nagar area. During interrogation, Pintu confessed to taking the girl and gave away the location of the body, following which, a police team located girl's body in the bushes at around 1 am behind a farmhouse on Tilpat Road. Upon finding the body, the police took it into custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.
The girl's father stated, "We're originally from Jharkhand and live on rent in Faridabad. The accused, Pintu, is from Bihar. He is married, though he lived here alone, as his family is in Bihar. Pintu's family has told us that he is an alcoholic. But he was friendly with everyone in the house and brought food and drinks for the kids, so no one suspected him."
Police Statement
Giving details, ACP Sanjeev Kumar said, "The girl had left home for tuition at 4 pm yesterday. A man named Pintu, under the influence of alcohol, took the girl with him. He later murdered the minor girl, threw her body in the bushes about 500 m from her home, and fled the scene."
He added, "However, CCTV footage captured the accused taking the minor girl away. Following a complaint from the family, they took immediate action based on the CCTV footage and arrested the accused, who is a resident of Bihar and lived in a rented house in a colony under the Palla police station area. Police have sent the girl's body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, and legal action is being taken against the accused."
Also Read: