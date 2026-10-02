ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Terrorists Killed in September Including LeT's Musa

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded terror-related activity in eight of the first nine months of 2026, according to data from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Meanwhile, September emerged as the most significant month in the period because of four counterterrorism operations and the killing of the most wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Asif, alias Hashim Musa or Fauji Musa.

The police data shows a relatively low level of reported activity during several months of the year, including June and August, when no terror-related incidents were recorded. Activity increased again in July and September.

However, September has witnessed four terror-related incidents, five terrorists killed while no casualties of civilians and security forces were recorded.

According to the officials, Musa was killed in a joint intelligence-led operation in the Budgam district on September 29. "The operation was part of a sustained campaign known as Operation Sheruwali, which began in May," a senior police official, on the condition of anonymity, told ETV Bharat.

The September operations came after a series of encounters and recoveries earlier in the month, including the killing of a LeT terrorist identified as Yasir in Budgam and the recovery of the remains of a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in Doda.

"The focus remains on intelligence-based operations, coordination between agencies and sustained searches in areas where terrorists may be hiding. Operations continue until the threat is fully addressed," the official said.

January began with three terror-related incidents, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police data. While there were no reported civilian casualties, one security force personnel and a terrorist were killed during the month. February recorded three terror-related incidents. According to the data, six terrorists were killed during the month, making February one of the periods with the highest number of terrorist casualties so far in 2026. Pertinently, no civilian or security force casualties were reported in February.

In March, two terrorists were neutralized during as many terror-related incidents, with no civilian or security force casualties. April recorded the killing of one terrorist. The April figures continued the pattern seen in February and March, with the reported fatalities concentrated among terrorists rather than civilians or security personnel.

As per the data, May recorded only one killing, but it proved to be a significant month for the government. Officials claimed that 'Operation Sheruwali,' the sustained campaign that eventually led to Musa's killing, began during this period.

While June was the first month with zero incidents or casualties across all categories, July recorded four fatalities across three terror-related incidents. Specifically, two civilians, one security force personnel, and one terrorist were killed. This brief spike was followed by another completely quiet period in August, which mirrored June by recording no terror-related incidents or fatalities.

Meanwhile, September recorded four terror-related incidents and five terrorists killed, according to the data. The data reveals that no civilian or security force casualties were recorded during the month.

"The month began with an encounter in Budgam and ended with the killing of Musa, who was a most wanted terrorist," the official said.

On September 4, security forces killed a terrorist during a joint operation in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district. The operation involved the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force after intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

According to the officials, troops detected suspicious movement and challenged the suspected terrorists. The terrorists opened fire and security forces returned fire. One terrorist was killed, and an AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered.