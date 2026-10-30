5 Shots In 22 Seconds: New Video Shows Horrifying Lucknow Triple Murder Over 'Parking Dispute'
New viral video reveals a former merchant navy officer firing five rounds in 22 seconds, killing three family members over a parking dispute in Lucknow.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Lucknow: Days after a triple murder shook the entire capital city of Uttar Pradesh, a new video has emerged, revealing the chilling moment the accused fired five rounds in just 22 seconds. The incident took place in broad daylight on Monday in the Saadatganj area, killing three members of the Tiwari family.
The video, which went viral on Thursday, shows the main accused, Rishabh Shukla, firing two initial shots before reloading his pistol to unleash three more rounds. Amidst the chaos, some women can be heard screaming frantically while other onlookers rush to help the victims lying on the ground.
Later, police claimed they recovered the weapon used in the firing and four empty cartridges from Shukla, who has been arrested.
In the viral clip, Shukla, the former navigation officer in the merchant navy, is heard saying, “Mujhe gummo se maara hai, tab goli maari hai maine (They hit me with a brick, that's why I fired).”
An unidentified female voice can be heard in the background defending Shukla's actions, claiming, “he fired in self-defence to save his own life.”
Police identified the deceased as Shivaji Tiwari (62), Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Suyash Tiwari (30). "Shukla opened fire around 10.30 AM on Monday (October 26) after an argument between two groups over parking. Soon after the shooting, the three injured persons were taken to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where doctors declared them dead," they added.
News agency PTI reported that one of the deceased was the Lucknow office-bearer of RSS. In a separate video, a police personnel was seen overpowering Shukla, who was later arrested.
"A case under murder and rioting has been registered in the incident following a complaint by Ruchi Tiwari, wife of one of the deceased, Shivendra. Eight people have been named in the FIR," they said.
On Tuesday, Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba suspended two police officers, including Saadatganj Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Arya and Kashmiri Mohalla outpost in-charge Ajay Kumar Chaurasia. “The action has been taken in view of the seriousness of the incident,” police said in a statement.
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