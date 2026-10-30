ETV Bharat / bharat

5 Shots In 22 Seconds: New Video Shows Horrifying Lucknow Triple Murder Over 'Parking Dispute'

Screengrabs of viral videos ( Social media )

​Lucknow: Days after a triple murder shook the entire capital city of Uttar Pradesh, a new video has emerged, revealing the chilling moment the accused fired five rounds in just 22 seconds. The incident took place in broad daylight on Monday in the Saadatganj area, killing three members of the Tiwari family.

The video, which went viral on Thursday, shows the main accused, Rishabh Shukla, firing two initial shots before reloading his pistol to unleash three more rounds. Amidst the chaos, some women can be heard screaming frantically while other onlookers rush to help the victims lying on the ground.

Later, police claimed they recovered the weapon used in the firing and four empty cartridges from Shukla, who has been arrested. In the viral clip, Shukla, the former navigation officer in the merchant navy, is heard saying, “Mujhe gummo se maara hai, tab goli maari hai maine (They hit me with a brick, that's why I fired).” An unidentified female voice can be heard in the background defending Shukla's actions, claiming, “he fired in self-defence to save his own life.”