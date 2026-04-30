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Rajasthan: Car Catches Fire In Alwar, Killing 5 Of Family From Madhya Pradesh

The family was returning from a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu; police suspect explosion of CNG cylinder behind the fire.

The car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
The car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Sheopur: Five of a family were among six killed when their car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway within the jurisdiction of the Maujpur police station in Alwar district of Rajasthan in the early hours of Thursday. All the victims were residents of Madhya Pradesh and were returning from a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.

Alwar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Priyanka Raghuvanshi said, "The Laxmangarh police received information regarding the car fire around 1.15 am on Thursday. A fire brigade unit arrived at the scene around 1.30 am. It took approximately 15 minutes to extinguish the fire. It is suspected that the flames spread so rapidly due to the explosion of the CNG cylinder."

All the family members had travelled to the Vaishno Devi temple to fulfil a religious vow following the recovery of Parvati, a resident of Chainpura village, from an illness. The deceased were identified as Santosh Adivasi (son of Ranga Adivasi), Santosh's wife Sushila (alias Shashi Adivasi), Sakshi (daughter of Santosh Adivasi), his mother-in-law Parvati Adivasi (wife of Manohar Adivasi), and Chhoti Bai (wife of Kadu Adivasi).

All of them were residents of Chainpura village in Sheopur. At the time of the incident, the driver — Vinod Mehra, a resident of Nagda — managed to jump out through a window, but he too died during treatment.

Suraj, a neighbour of the deceased, said, "They had all gone to Vaishno Devi. We learned this morning that a tragic accident had occurred, in which the entire family perished."

Relatives of the deceased departed from Sheopur for Alwar to bring the bodies home. Administrative officials arrived at the houses of the deceased at Sheopur. Tehsildar Manisha Mishra met the relatives of the victims and offered them words of comfort.

Also Read:

  1. 16 Killed, 20 Injured As Overcrowded Pickup Van Overturns In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar; PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives

TAGGED:

DELHI MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY DEATHS
DELHI MUMBAI EXPRESSWAY ACCIDENT
SHEOPUR FAMILY KILLED IN ALWAR
SIX KILLED IN ALWAR ACCIDENT
PILGRIMAGE TO VAISHNO DEVI TEMPLE

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