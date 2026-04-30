ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Car Catches Fire In Alwar, Killing 5 Of Family From Madhya Pradesh

Sheopur: Five of a family were among six killed when their car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway within the jurisdiction of the Maujpur police station in Alwar district of Rajasthan in the early hours of Thursday. All the victims were residents of Madhya Pradesh and were returning from a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.

Alwar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Priyanka Raghuvanshi said, "The Laxmangarh police received information regarding the car fire around 1.15 am on Thursday. A fire brigade unit arrived at the scene around 1.30 am. It took approximately 15 minutes to extinguish the fire. It is suspected that the flames spread so rapidly due to the explosion of the CNG cylinder."

All the family members had travelled to the Vaishno Devi temple to fulfil a religious vow following the recovery of Parvati, a resident of Chainpura village, from an illness. The deceased were identified as Santosh Adivasi (son of Ranga Adivasi), Santosh's wife Sushila (alias Shashi Adivasi), Sakshi (daughter of Santosh Adivasi), his mother-in-law Parvati Adivasi (wife of Manohar Adivasi), and Chhoti Bai (wife of Kadu Adivasi).