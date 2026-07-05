ETV Bharat / bharat

5 Million Saplings On 8,000 Hectares Of Land: Himachal Pradesh Sets Major Green Target This Monsoon

Shimla: In a major green initiative, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has set an ambitious target of planting over 50 lakh saplings over around 8000 hectares of forest land in the hill state this monsoon season.

With the arrival of the monsoon, Himachal Pradesh is set to take a historic step towards environmental conservation. Under 'Mission-32'—which aims to increase the state's green cover to 32 percent by 2030—the Forest Department has set an ambitious target of planting over 50 lakh (5 million) saplings during this monsoon season.

Coverage Under 'Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana'

It is understood that of the total plantation target, saplings will be planted on approximately 4,000 hectares under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana'. The department has already initiated preparations at all forest division levels. Saplings of Chinar and other species will be planted, keeping in mind the geographical conditions and climate of the state's various districts.

The department is committed to achieving the goal of 'Mission-32'—raising the state's green cover to 32 percent by 2030. Currently, the total forest cover in Himachal Pradesh stands at 29.5 percent.

Dr Sanjay Sood, Head of Forest Force, Himachal Pradesh said that during this year's Van Mahotsav, the target is to plant over 50 lakh saplings—including Chinar and other species—across 7,000 to 8,000 hectares in the state.

Sood said that the Forest Department is playing a pivotal role in realizing 'Mission-32', which aims to increase the state's green cover to 32 percent by the year 2030.

A view of a forest area in Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

He also credited the Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA) Forestry Project for doing excellent work in this regard. “I urge the people of the state to extend their full support to this campaign and make a valuable contribution to forest conservation,” he said.

CM's Initiative On World Environment Day

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a plantation drive on June 5, 2026—World Environment Day—by planting a Chinar sapling in Shimla. Subsequently, on June 25, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, inaugurated a plantation campaign at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla.