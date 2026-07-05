5 Million Saplings On 8,000 Hectares Of Land: Himachal Pradesh Sets Major Green Target This Monsoon
The move is part of the Forest Department's target to achieve 'Mission-32'—which aims to increase the state's green cover to 32 percent by 2030.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Shimla: In a major green initiative, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has set an ambitious target of planting over 50 lakh saplings over around 8000 hectares of forest land in the hill state this monsoon season.
With the arrival of the monsoon, Himachal Pradesh is set to take a historic step towards environmental conservation. Under 'Mission-32'—which aims to increase the state's green cover to 32 percent by 2030—the Forest Department has set an ambitious target of planting over 50 lakh (5 million) saplings during this monsoon season.
Coverage Under 'Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana'
It is understood that of the total plantation target, saplings will be planted on approximately 4,000 hectares under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana'. The department has already initiated preparations at all forest division levels. Saplings of Chinar and other species will be planted, keeping in mind the geographical conditions and climate of the state's various districts.
The department is committed to achieving the goal of 'Mission-32'—raising the state's green cover to 32 percent by 2030. Currently, the total forest cover in Himachal Pradesh stands at 29.5 percent.
Dr Sanjay Sood, Head of Forest Force, Himachal Pradesh said that during this year's Van Mahotsav, the target is to plant over 50 lakh saplings—including Chinar and other species—across 7,000 to 8,000 hectares in the state.
Sood said that the Forest Department is playing a pivotal role in realizing 'Mission-32', which aims to increase the state's green cover to 32 percent by the year 2030.
He also credited the Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA) Forestry Project for doing excellent work in this regard. “I urge the people of the state to extend their full support to this campaign and make a valuable contribution to forest conservation,” he said.
CM's Initiative On World Environment Day
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a plantation drive on June 5, 2026—World Environment Day—by planting a Chinar sapling in Shimla. Subsequently, on June 25, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, inaugurated a plantation campaign at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla.
Dr. Sanjay Sood, Head of the Forest Force, stated that such efforts would continue to ensure the success of special plantation drives across various locations in the state.
JICA Project Success In Himachal
Between 2018 and 2025, the JICA forestry project played a pivotal role in ushering in a 'green revolution' across 22 forest divisions of the state by planting saplings of various species over an area of 8,343 hectares.
As in previous years, the project will continue to work on plantation activities—both through public participation and at the departmental level—to achieve the goals of 'Mission-32'.
Under the state government's ambitious 'Mukhyamantri Van Vistar Yojana' (Chief Minister's Forest Expansion Scheme), the project also successfully planted saplings of various species across 124 hectares last year.
Himachal's Rich Forest Area
According to data by the Himachal government, 68.16 percent of the state's total geographical area is classified as forest land. This amounts to a total area of 37,986 square kilometers.
As per the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), permission from the Central Government is mandatory for any development work in a forest area. Regarding forest expansion in Himachal, a 0.06 percent increase in the state's forest cover was recorded between 2019 and 2021.
How Local Belief Helps In Forest Conservation
Local belief holds that in many of Himachal's remote areas, divine powers have played a crucial role in preserving the forests. No one is permitted to cut wood from the Shiv Bari temple forest in Una district; the timber here is reserved exclusively for cremation purposes. This is the reason why the forest remains densely wooded to this day.
Similarly, there are around 200 such forests—such as the Ringu Nag forest in Kullu district—that are owned by deities. Wood from these forests can be harvested solely for religious activities, such as constructing a deity's chariot or temple structures.
In Shimla district, the Hasan Valley and Badhauni forests are home to massive Deodar (Himalayan cedar) trees. These forests are so dense that sunlight barely reaches the ground, even during the day.
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