ETV Bharat / bharat

5 Killed After Massive Fire Engulfs Illegal Firecracker Factory In Ahmedabad

Police personnel at the spot where a fire engulfed an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: At least five people were killed and nine others injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Mehmadpura here on Saturday.

The incident took place in the factory located behind the RAF camp in the Ramol area. A senior police official said that five people have died so far, and nine are injured.

Following the outbreak of the fire, personnel from the nearby Vastral RAF camp rushed to the spot. Local police and fire teams from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also arrived immediately.

The blaze has now been brought under control. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Bhagirath Gadhvi told reporters that the injured were brought to Maninagar's LG Hospital following the incident.