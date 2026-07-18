5 Killed After Massive Fire Engulfs Illegal Firecracker Factory In Ahmedabad
The incident took place in the illegal factory located behind the RAF camp in the Ramol area.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Ahmedabad: At least five people were killed and nine others injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Mehmadpura here on Saturday.
The incident took place in the factory located behind the RAF camp in the Ramol area. A senior police official said that five people have died so far, and nine are injured.
Following the outbreak of the fire, personnel from the nearby Vastral RAF camp rushed to the spot. Local police and fire teams from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also arrived immediately.
The blaze has now been brought under control. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Bhagirath Gadhvi told reporters that the injured were brought to Maninagar's LG Hospital following the incident.
"Four deaths have been confirmed from the LG Hospital, and four individuals are currently undergoing treatment; some have sustained serious injuries. The injured include two women and two men. Their identities and relatives have not yet been traced, though efforts are underway to contact the families of the deceased," added Gadhvi.
JCP (Sector 2) Jaipal Singh Rathore stated that an illegal firecracker factory was operating behind the RAF camp.
"The factory was being run by an individual named Mehul Dodiya, whose license had previously been cancelled. The process of registering a case at the Ramol police station is currently underway; charges will include culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the law," said Rathore.