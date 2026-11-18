ETV Bharat / bharat

463 Km With 'Poor ' Brake: Vande Bharat Incident Raises Railway Safety Concerns; Official Flags Danger

New Delhi: In the wake of a comprehensive probe ordered by the Railways into an incident regarding an empty rake of a Vande Bharat that travelled 463 km despite alleged poor brake power, a senior official on Tuesday asserted that such an incident could lead to a serious problem, putting passengers' lives in danger as the train travels at high speed.

Pointing out that even passing a red signal is a serious offence, the senior official said the incident is serious. Notably, on November 7, the South Eastern Railway (SER) noted the running of an empty rake of Vande Bharat trains with allegedly poor brake power from Hatia (HTE) in Jharkhand to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station in Uttar Pradesh on October 24.

According to the SER, as per the Loco Pilot's statement, the brake feel and brake power test was conducted after departure from HTE, in the HTE-RNC (Ranchi) section, in accordance with existing instructions in force. However, during the test, the LP found that the train's brake power was very poor and ineffective.

Upon arrival at Ranchi (RNC ) station, the LP submitted a written memo regarding the poor brake power of the train and also informed the on-duty TLC (Traction Loco Controller) about the issue over mobile phone. But, the train was permitted to proceed in the same condition despite the reported poor brake power, it said.

As per the SER, when the train departed from DDU, the outgoing LP reported that the train's brake power was poor and ineffective. Subsequently, a joint inspection of the train was conducted, and it was found that the MR isolating cocks of all the coaches were in the isolated position, resulting in the non-application of the train brakes.

Negligence on the part of employees

According to the SER, there was a failure of C&W (Carriage and Wagon) staff to check the brake application physically and whether the brake application is proper while allowing the empty rake. Section Controller/HTE, after receiving the message of poor brake power, took no action.

After receiving the message, no action was taken to check the train by C&W staff and CLI (Chief Loco Inspector) at Muri station in Jharkhand.

It noted the failure of LPs/ ALPs (Assistant Loco Pilots) and TMs (Train Managers). The LP, ALP and TM failed to check the brake application in coaches physically, neither before departure of the train nor after experiencing poor brake power due to lack of training for Vande Bharat trains.

In its November 7 order, the Divisional Railway Manager said it was evident that there were multiple failures on the part of various staff, resulting in the train being worked without effective train brakes. The train operated depending solely on locomotive brakes and regenerative braking and travelled approximately 463 km without applying the train brakes.

It noted that running a train without adequate brake power is a serious safety concern that may lead to a major accident, endangering the lives of staff and passengers and affecting the safety of railway operations. "The matter should be investigated in detail to ascertain the lapses on the part of staff concerned. Necessary corrective and preventive measures may also be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future," read the order.

Reacting to the incident, a senior Railway Official on the condition of anonymity told ETV Bharat, "This could have certainly led to a serious problem. Suppose such a situation arises, particularly when a train is travelling at high speed, it is definitely dangerous and unsafe."

Stating that Railways always ensure the safety and security of passengers, the official said, "If a train driver jumps a red signal, a notice is issued to the driver. This issue is serious as this train had travelled more than 400 km."