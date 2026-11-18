463 Km With 'Poor ' Brake: Vande Bharat Incident Raises Railway Safety Concerns; Official Flags Danger
As per the SER, when the train departed from DDU, the outgoing LP reported that the train's brake power was poor and ineffective.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 12:54 AM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2026 at 1:02 AM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of a comprehensive probe ordered by the Railways into an incident regarding an empty rake of a Vande Bharat that travelled 463 km despite alleged poor brake power, a senior official on Tuesday asserted that such an incident could lead to a serious problem, putting passengers' lives in danger as the train travels at high speed.
Pointing out that even passing a red signal is a serious offence, the senior official said the incident is serious. Notably, on November 7, the South Eastern Railway (SER) noted the running of an empty rake of Vande Bharat trains with allegedly poor brake power from Hatia (HTE) in Jharkhand to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station in Uttar Pradesh on October 24.
According to the SER, as per the Loco Pilot's statement, the brake feel and brake power test was conducted after departure from HTE, in the HTE-RNC (Ranchi) section, in accordance with existing instructions in force. However, during the test, the LP found that the train's brake power was very poor and ineffective.
Upon arrival at Ranchi (RNC ) station, the LP submitted a written memo regarding the poor brake power of the train and also informed the on-duty TLC (Traction Loco Controller) about the issue over mobile phone. But, the train was permitted to proceed in the same condition despite the reported poor brake power, it said.
As per the SER, when the train departed from DDU, the outgoing LP reported that the train's brake power was poor and ineffective. Subsequently, a joint inspection of the train was conducted, and it was found that the MR isolating cocks of all the coaches were in the isolated position, resulting in the non-application of the train brakes.
Negligence on the part of employees
According to the SER, there was a failure of C&W (Carriage and Wagon) staff to check the brake application physically and whether the brake application is proper while allowing the empty rake. Section Controller/HTE, after receiving the message of poor brake power, took no action.
After receiving the message, no action was taken to check the train by C&W staff and CLI (Chief Loco Inspector) at Muri station in Jharkhand.
It noted the failure of LPs/ ALPs (Assistant Loco Pilots) and TMs (Train Managers). The LP, ALP and TM failed to check the brake application in coaches physically, neither before departure of the train nor after experiencing poor brake power due to lack of training for Vande Bharat trains.
In its November 7 order, the Divisional Railway Manager said it was evident that there were multiple failures on the part of various staff, resulting in the train being worked without effective train brakes. The train operated depending solely on locomotive brakes and regenerative braking and travelled approximately 463 km without applying the train brakes.
It noted that running a train without adequate brake power is a serious safety concern that may lead to a major accident, endangering the lives of staff and passengers and affecting the safety of railway operations. "The matter should be investigated in detail to ascertain the lapses on the part of staff concerned. Necessary corrective and preventive measures may also be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future," read the order.
Reacting to the incident, a senior Railway Official on the condition of anonymity told ETV Bharat, "This could have certainly led to a serious problem. Suppose such a situation arises, particularly when a train is travelling at high speed, it is definitely dangerous and unsafe."
Stating that Railways always ensure the safety and security of passengers, the official said, "If a train driver jumps a red signal, a notice is issued to the driver. This issue is serious as this train had travelled more than 400 km."
"This is called SPAD ( Signal Passed at Danger). Even passing a signal at danger is considered a serious offence. So, yes, this is certainly a serious matter," the senior official said.
In response to a question on the expenses incurred by the Railways to run the train for 463 km, the senior official said, "A train travelling approximately 400 km, from one point to another, costs the Railways around Rs 6 to 7 lakh to operate. For example, suppose a train covers around 400 km; the total expenditure, including diesel and other operating expenses, would be approximately Rs 6–7 lakh, not much more than that."
"This train was electric, so the savings would be even greater. The expenditure would be around Rs 5 to 6 lakh," the senior official said. The senior official further said one can estimate the potential revenue if the train is fully occupied.
"Considering the distance travelled, suppose the Railways charges an average fare of Rs 1,500 per passenger in a particular class. If around 1,000 passengers are travelling in a 12-coach train, the total amount would be around Rs 15,00,000," the senior official said.
Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, on being asked what role could human error have played in this incident, told ETV Bharat, "The train had developed a failure in its electric locomotive. Therefore, a diesel locomotive was attached to haul it to its destination. Since the train was being hauled by a diesel engine instead of its regular electric locomotive, there was a difference in the braking system's operation. This resulted in poor brake power."
Regarding the possible danger it faced, he said it was fortunate that nothing serious happened; otherwise, the consequences could have been dangerous.
Referring to the recent train derailment in Assam, he claimed the driver repeatedly reported over the radio that the locomotive's power had failed and the brakes were not working. Eventually, several coaches derailed.
Sharan asserted that a similar risk would have posed in this incident. Referring to the inspection report citing that the MR (Main Reservoir) isolating cocks of all coaches were in the isolated position, a Loco Pilot on the condition of anonymity, said this could be very serious and dangerous.
"I cannot even describe how serious it is. If something like this has indeed been found, it should not have happened. But if it has happened, then it is a very serious matter," the Loco Pilot said.
Explaining further, the Loco Pilot said, " The pressure is supplied to the coaches through the MR. It is this pressure that controls the train through the pneumatic system. It is the pneumatic pressure that operates the train's braking system."
"All trains are controlled through pressure. If for some reason, pressure is not reaching a particular coach, then the train would be operating without pressure, in a non-automatic braking condition. In an automatic braking system, when we reduce the pressure, the brakes are applied, and the train comes under control," the Loco Pilot said.
In a non-automatic condition, the Loco Pilot said that when the pressure is reduced, it does not reach the relevant point. ETV Bharat tried to contact the CPRO of SER to get a response regarding the matter. No response has been received yet. The response of the concerned official will be incorporated in the report once it comes in.
Read more