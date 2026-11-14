ETV Bharat / bharat

45th IITF Opens At Bharat Mandapam; Piyush Goyal Sets $30 Trillion Economy Target For 2047

New Delhi: Highlighting an aggressive economic push, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said India plans to upgrade its roughly $4 trillion economy into a $30 trillion economy by 2047, which will mark the completion of 100 years of independence for the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Goyal said that India’s youth, entrepreneurs, farmers, workforce, MSMEs, and artisans are the key factors behind the development journey and showed full confidence in the country achieving its $1 trillion exports this fiscal year, following $90 billion worth of total exports in October.

The 14-day event will bring together more than 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad, showcasing the country's economic strength, technological advancements, traditional industries and cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Piyush Goyal said development must go hand in hand with the preservation of India's heritage. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he said a nation's progress should not come at the cost of its traditions, culture and historical identity.

He said the India International Trade Fair is not merely a platform for trade and business but also an opportunity to showcase India's diversity, entrepreneurship, art, culture and economic potential to the international community.

The Minister also highlighted India's export performance, stating that total exports, including merchandise and services, reached approximately 90 billion in October. He said the country is targeting 1 trillion in exports during the current financial year and expressed confidence in achieving the target.

Goyal urged Indian businesses, startups, MSMEs and exporters to make greater use of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to expand their presence in international markets. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining global quality standards and adopting sustainable manufacturing practices under the principle of 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect'.

He further announced plans to expand Bharat Mandapam's exhibition infrastructure, with the proposed expansion expected to nearly double the existing exhibition space to accommodate future requirements.



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