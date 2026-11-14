45th IITF Opens At Bharat Mandapam; Piyush Goyal Sets $30 Trillion Economy Target For 2047
The Minister also highlighted India's export performance, stating that total exports, including merchandise and services, reached approximately 90 billion in October.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 3:23 AM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2026 at 3:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Highlighting an aggressive economic push, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said India plans to upgrade its roughly $4 trillion economy into a $30 trillion economy by 2047, which will mark the completion of 100 years of independence for the country.
Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Goyal said that India’s youth, entrepreneurs, farmers, workforce, MSMEs, and artisans are the key factors behind the development journey and showed full confidence in the country achieving its $1 trillion exports this fiscal year, following $90 billion worth of total exports in October.
The 14-day event will bring together more than 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad, showcasing the country's economic strength, technological advancements, traditional industries and cultural heritage.
Addressing the gathering, Piyush Goyal said development must go hand in hand with the preservation of India's heritage. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he said a nation's progress should not come at the cost of its traditions, culture and historical identity.
He said the India International Trade Fair is not merely a platform for trade and business but also an opportunity to showcase India's diversity, entrepreneurship, art, culture and economic potential to the international community.
The Minister also highlighted India's export performance, stating that total exports, including merchandise and services, reached approximately 90 billion in October. He said the country is targeting 1 trillion in exports during the current financial year and expressed confidence in achieving the target.
Goyal urged Indian businesses, startups, MSMEs and exporters to make greater use of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to expand their presence in international markets. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining global quality standards and adopting sustainable manufacturing practices under the principle of 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect'.
He further announced plans to expand Bharat Mandapam's exhibition infrastructure, with the proposed expansion expected to nearly double the existing exhibition space to accommodate future requirements.
600 Startups to Showcase Their Innovations
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, ITPO chairman Javed Ashraf said the India International Trade Fair has evolved over the past four and a half decades into a major platform representing India's economic and cultural diversity.
He said this year's edition will feature more than 3,500 exhibitors across 17 halls, spread over an exhibition area of more than one lakh square metres. The fair will witness participation from 32 States and Union Territories, along with 51 Central Ministries, departments, organisations and public sector undertakings.
One of the major attractions will be the Hall of Inspiration, which will showcase innovations from around 600 startups, including emerging technologies and deep-tech developments. The initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship and encourage young people to explore innovation.
The One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion will showcase distinctive products from 21 states, providing artisans and local producers with an opportunity to connect with wider markets. The fair will also feature interactive digital experiences, a dedicated children's play zone and around 90 food outlets offering regional cuisines.
11 Countries to Participate in the Fair
The international segment of IITF 2026 will feature participation from 11 countries, including Thailand, Iran, Ghana, Nepal, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Tunisia. Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been designated as Partner States, while Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal are the Focus States.
The fair will also host around 87 cultural performances over the two weeks, featuring classical, folk and contemporary art forms from different parts of the country.
To facilitate visitors, ITPO has introduced the IITF 2026 mobile application, which will provide information about exhibitors, pavilions, event locations and products. Tickets will also be available online through Delhi Metro and at 55 metro stations across the city. Visitors have been encouraged to use public transport to reach Bharat Mandapam.
The inaugural ceremony was held on November 13, and the fair will remain open to business visitors and the general public from November 14 to November 27.
Read more