Centuries-Old 'Barood Holi' Tradition Draws Thousands To Menar Village

The Menar villagers celebrate with gunfire, cannon shots and fireworks, symbolising the victory of local warriors who are said to have defeated a Mughal army centuries ago ( Etv Bharat )

The distinctive celebration, believed to be over 450 years old, transforms the quiet village into an atmosphere reminiscent of a battlefield. Instead of colours and flowers, villagers celebrate with gunfire, cannon shots and fireworks, symbolising the victory of local warriors who are said to have defeated a Mughal army centuries ago.

Unlike the usual celebration with colours, the village observed its centuries-old 'Barood Holi' on the third day after Holi, known locally as Jamrabij (Krishna Paksha Dwitiya), commemorating a historic victory over Mughal forces.

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Holi celebrations in Rajasthan’s Menar village, located about 45 kilometres from Udaipur in the Vallabhnagar region, once again showcased a unique blend of history, bravery and tradition.

According to locals, the tradition has been carefully preserved and passed down through generations.

Villager Rajesh said that the event is not merely a festival but a symbol of the courage and valour of their ancestors. “Our forefathers defeated the Mughal army with their bravery, and this celebration honours that historic victory,” he said, adding that the ritual continues with the same pride even today.

Historian Chandrashekhar Sharma noted that the Jamrabij celebration has remained an integral part of the cultural identity of Menar village. Every year, thousands of people from nearly 200 surrounding villages gather to witness the spectacular event. Many residents of Menar who now live in other cities and even abroad make it a point to return home to participate in the celebrations.

The festivities begin in the evening with traditional rituals and the welcoming of guests in the village. During the day, the Amal Kasum ritual is performed at Omkareshwar Chowk in the presence of Menaria Brahmins from 52 villages. The ceremony concludes with the rhythmic beats of the traditional Ranbankura drum, followed by the honouring of guests.

As night falls, the most dramatic part of the event begins. Villagers dressed in traditional attire gather at Omkareshwar Chowk carrying guns and traditional cannons. At a designated signal, simultaneous aerial firing and cannon shots are fired into the sky. The roar of gunpowder combined with dazzling fireworks lights up the night sky, and the sound of the blasts can reportedly be heard up to five kilometres away.

Meanwhile, in the tribal-dominated Bhakhar region of Abu Road in Sirohi district, another unique tradition associated with Holi was observed. After the ritual of Holika Dahan, villagers and youth walked barefoot over burning embers, chanting the names of their folk deity Bhakhar Babaji and Kuldevi Mataji. The ritual is believed to be performed after wishes are fulfilled and is seen as a symbol of faith, devotion and gratitude.

Both traditions reflect the deep cultural roots and diverse customs associated with Holi across Rajasthan.