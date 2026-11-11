ETV Bharat / bharat

'450 Startups, Products From 21 States & 11 Countries, Global & Regional Cuisine At This Years India International Trade Fair'

New Delhi: Every year, Delhi’s denizens eagerly await the month of November to make a beeline for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam (formerly Pragati Maidan), to witness a convergence of unique products from traders across the globe and various Indian states. Merchants from around the world and artisans from every corner of the country gather here to showcase their craftsmanship, products, and innovations.

To understand how this year’s trade fair will be special for both the general public and the business community, ETV Bharat interviewed Premjit Lal, Executive Director (ED) of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). Excerpts...

ETV Bharat (ETVB): What are the dates to keep in mind for this year’s trade fair?

Premjit Lal: The trade fair is being held from November 14 to 27. However, there's a slight change this time. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will formally inaugurate the fair on November 13. The occasion will also feature a special cultural programme by [Odissi dancer] Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal. Following this, the period from November 14-19 will be reserved exclusively for business visitors. From November 20, the fair will open to the general public and will continue till November 27.

ETVB: What are the key attractions this year?

Premjit Lal: We have introduced several new initiatives this time. The most significant highlight is the ‘Hall of Inspiration’. Currently, there are approximately 2,50,000-3,00,000 active startups in the country. We are providing space in this hall for about 450 selected startups.

Here, young entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their latest inventions, discoveries, and entrepreneurial skills. We will also facilitate their meetings with investors from both within the country and abroad, to help boost their businesses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) vision is also being given a significant platform here, with 40-50 dedicated stalls featuring products from various districts across 21 states. As is customary, 31 states and Union Territories, along with over 50 government departments, are participating in the fair.

ETVB: What new preparations have been made for international participation? Any new digital facilities?

Premjit Lal: In terms of international participation, foreign traders have secured nearly twice the space compared to previous editions, with representatives from many countries enthusiastic to participate. Regarding digital connectivity, we have launched a new official mobile app, available on both Android and iOS platforms. Through this, visitors can access information on hall locations, event timings, schedules, and online ticket booking. It will also facilitate networking between traders and visitors.

ETVB: What special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and children at the fair?

Premjit Lal: We have taken special care of every group. Entry to the fair is completely free for senior citizens. Additionally, to ensure ease of movement within the premises, we have provided 20-25 wheelchairs and other accessibility-friendly facilities. For young children, we have created dedicated ‘Toy Zones’.