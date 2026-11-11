'450 Startups, Products From 21 States & 11 Countries, Global & Regional Cuisine At This Years India International Trade Fair'
In an interview with Sashikala Singh, Premjit Lal, the ED of ITPO, guides us through the centrepiece of Delhi's winter calendar, scheduled between November 14-27.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Every year, Delhi’s denizens eagerly await the month of November to make a beeline for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam (formerly Pragati Maidan), to witness a convergence of unique products from traders across the globe and various Indian states. Merchants from around the world and artisans from every corner of the country gather here to showcase their craftsmanship, products, and innovations.
To understand how this year’s trade fair will be special for both the general public and the business community, ETV Bharat interviewed Premjit Lal, Executive Director (ED) of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). Excerpts...
ETV Bharat (ETVB): What are the dates to keep in mind for this year’s trade fair?
Premjit Lal: The trade fair is being held from November 14 to 27. However, there's a slight change this time. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will formally inaugurate the fair on November 13. The occasion will also feature a special cultural programme by [Odissi dancer] Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal. Following this, the period from November 14-19 will be reserved exclusively for business visitors. From November 20, the fair will open to the general public and will continue till November 27.
ETVB: What are the key attractions this year?
Premjit Lal: We have introduced several new initiatives this time. The most significant highlight is the ‘Hall of Inspiration’. Currently, there are approximately 2,50,000-3,00,000 active startups in the country. We are providing space in this hall for about 450 selected startups.
Here, young entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their latest inventions, discoveries, and entrepreneurial skills. We will also facilitate their meetings with investors from both within the country and abroad, to help boost their businesses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) vision is also being given a significant platform here, with 40-50 dedicated stalls featuring products from various districts across 21 states. As is customary, 31 states and Union Territories, along with over 50 government departments, are participating in the fair.
ETVB: What new preparations have been made for international participation? Any new digital facilities?
Premjit Lal: In terms of international participation, foreign traders have secured nearly twice the space compared to previous editions, with representatives from many countries enthusiastic to participate. Regarding digital connectivity, we have launched a new official mobile app, available on both Android and iOS platforms. Through this, visitors can access information on hall locations, event timings, schedules, and online ticket booking. It will also facilitate networking between traders and visitors.
ETVB: What special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and children at the fair?
Premjit Lal: We have taken special care of every group. Entry to the fair is completely free for senior citizens. Additionally, to ensure ease of movement within the premises, we have provided 20-25 wheelchairs and other accessibility-friendly facilities. For young children, we have created dedicated ‘Toy Zones’.
To engage Gen-Z and the digital-native generation, we are introducing a new initiative, called the ‘Edutainment Zone'. This will offer a unique blend of education and entertainment. A separate ticket will be required for entry into this area. Our objective is to ensure that this trade fair, which has been running for 40-45 years, also appeals to today’s digitally-savvy generation.
ETVB: Which are the ‘focus states’ this year, and which major countries will be participating?
Premjit Lal: This year, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have been selected as primary focus states. Regarding international participation, traders from approximately 11 major countries are taking part, with various business stalls representing nations like Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran, and China.
ETVB: What new experiences can food enthusiasts look forward to at this year’s trade fair?
Premjit Lal: We are elevating the culinary experience at this year’s trade fair to an entirely new level. The food stalls have been designed to meet international standards. Seating arrangements, hygiene, and service experience will be significantly better and distinct from any previous editions. Alongside international cuisine, we have set up stalls based on the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ concept, showcasing traditional and authentic dishes from 15-20 states.
ETVB: What arrangements have been made regarding safety and security?
Premjit Lal: Approximately 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the fairgrounds. Additionally, over 5,000 personnel from Delhi Police, CISF, and traffic police, have been deployed. We have also stationed around 2,000 security guards, 30 per cent of whom are women.
To address emergencies like fires, four fire tenders will remain on-site at all times. Security checkpoints have been established at Gates 3, 4, 6, and 10 for entry. There will be checking points in the parking areas as well.
ETVB: Finally, any message for visitors from Delhi-NCR and across the country?
Premjit Lal: I would just say that this fair is not just a place for shopping; it is an excellent platform to give your business a new boost. Come along with your family to enjoy international-standard cuisine and discover innovative products. Expand your business network and become a part of this 40-45-year-old Delhi tradition. We look forward to welcoming you all at Bharat Mandapam.
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