Nearly 45 Lakh Andhra Votes Marked For Deletion, EC Advises Filing Of Applications To Register Objections
Names of these voters will not appear in the draft electoral roll to be released by the Election Commission on the 31st of this month.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Amaravati: As part of the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, 44,71,523 entries (10.75 per cent of total votes) in Andhra Pradesh have been marked for potential deletion. The Election Commission classifies these as "uncollectible" (cases where enumeration details could not be obtained).
The names of these voters will not appear in the draft electoral roll to be released by the Election Commission on July 31. Instead, these details will be listed separately under the 'ASDD' category: A (Absent/Untraceable), S (Permanently Shifted), D (Deaths), and D (Double Entries).
Voters may submit claims and objections regarding these entries between July 31 and August 30. Election Commission officials will conduct field verifications. If the details are found to be valid, the votes will be included in the final electoral roll scheduled for release on October 3. All other names will be removed from the list.
Failure To Act Could Lead To Loss Of Voting Rights
The deadline for the ‘SIR’ process, which includes the distribution of Enumeration Forms (EF), the collection of filled-in forms from voters, and their subsequent digitisation, concluded on Friday. Out of a total of 4,16,27,694 voters, the records of 3,71,56,171 (89.25 per cent) had been digitised by 4 pm on Friday.
Among them, 8,55,560 voters were placed in the ‘No Mapping’ category. This classification was assigned because mapping could not be completed due to errors or discrepancies in the details provided in their enumeration forms. Notices will be issued to all these individuals after the draft electoral roll is released. Voters must ensure their records are mapped by submitting correct details or by providing one of the 11 types of documents prescribed by the Election Commission. Failure to do so will result in the removal of their names from the electoral roll.
Highest Numbers In Nellore District
- Across the state, the highest numbers of votes marked for deletion are in Nellore (2,90,579), followed by Tirupati (2,87,759), Kadapa (2,44,879), Visakhapatnam (2,39,146), and Guntur (2,37,789).
- Of the total 4,471,523 votes listed for deletion, 1,300,152 (29.07 per cent) are located in these five districts alone.
- Apart from these, another 18 districts have over one lakh votes each on the deletion list.
With the deadline for the distribution, collection, and digitisation of enumeration forms (EF), part of the 'SIR' process, having passed, here are the details regarding the subsequent steps and key dates:
- Release of draft voter list: July 31
- Receipt of claims and objections: July 31 to August 30
- Notice stage / Disposal of claims and objections: August 31 to September 28
- Publication of final voter list: October 3
Details Of The 'Uncollectable' List
- Persons not found at the given addresses/details unavailable: 7,76,900
- Permanent migrants: 14,34,112
- Deceased: 15,19,558
- Duplicate entries: 7,32,566
- Others: 8,387
- Total uncollectable: 44,71,523
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