ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 45 Lakh Andhra Votes Marked For Deletion, EC Advises Filing Of Applications To Register Objections

As many as 8,55,560 voters were placed in the ‘No Mapping’ category. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: As part of the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, 44,71,523 entries (10.75 per cent of total votes) in Andhra Pradesh have been marked for potential deletion. The Election Commission classifies these as "uncollectible" (cases where enumeration details could not be obtained).

The names of these voters will not appear in the draft electoral roll to be released by the Election Commission on July 31. Instead, these details will be listed separately under the 'ASDD' category: A (Absent/Untraceable), S (Permanently Shifted), D (Deaths), and D (Double Entries).

Voters may submit claims and objections regarding these entries between July 31 and August 30. Election Commission officials will conduct field verifications. If the details are found to be valid, the votes will be included in the final electoral roll scheduled for release on October 3. All other names will be removed from the list.

Failure To Act Could Lead To Loss Of Voting Rights

The deadline for the ‘SIR’ process, which includes the distribution of Enumeration Forms (EF), the collection of filled-in forms from voters, and their subsequent digitisation, concluded on Friday. Out of a total of 4,16,27,694 voters, the records of 3,71,56,171 (89.25 per cent) had been digitised by 4 pm on Friday.