ETV Bharat / bharat

4399 Days And Counting: Narendra Modi Becomes India's Longest-serving Elected Prime Minister, Surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 12 years at the helm of the Central government.

Crossing the major milestone of 4,399 consecutive days in office, PM Modi surpassed the record of 4,398 uninterrupted days held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, following the country’s first democratic general elections.

4399 Days And Counting: Narendra Modi Becomes India's Longest-serving Elected Prime Minister, Surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he headed an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country's first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in the country's history.