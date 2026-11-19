ETV Bharat / bharat

'40,000-60,000 Pages Per State': SC To Decide Course Of Private Universities Case On January 11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will decide on January 11 the future course of a petition that was broadened by a bench led by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah into a pan-India inquiry on the regulation of private universities.

The government’s counsel informed the apex court that the exercise was challenging and unmanageable because the volume of material being furnished was substantial, with each state submitting approximately 40,000 to 60,000-page reports.

A new three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, R Mahadevan and Aparesh Kumar Singh conducted the hearing on the matter. The petition filed by a student, Ayesha Jain, under Article 32, sought a direction to Amity University to update her name in its official records after she legally changed it.

The plea was recently withdrawn by CJI Surya Kant from the bench headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and earmarked to a three-judge bench led by Justice Nath.

The three-judge bench said that since it got the case files late at night, it will consider on January 11 whether to continue examining the larger issue or to close the matter.

During the hearing, Justice Nath observed that the court would thereafter examine the scope of the wider PIL proceedings and decide whether they should continue or be closed. "What we propose is, we will fix this matter in January and we will consider the grievance of the petitioner as to what relief can be granted to her and whether or not to grant any relief. Whatever will be the case”, said the bench.

The bench observed that the university has already filed a counter affidavit. At that stage, we will consider what is the scope of the PIL and whether or not to continue further with that or to close everything, it added.

The bench granted court-appointed investigator, retired IPS officer Ashok Prasad, time until the end of December to complete his enquiry concerning the university's conduct and submit a final report. Prasad was appointed by a bench headed by Justice Amanullah.