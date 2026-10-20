ETV Bharat / bharat

4 Youth Drown As Boat Capsizes During Durga Idol Immersion In Rajasthan's Kota

Mourning as four youth drown in boat capsize in Kota. ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: Four youths drowned after a boat capsized in the main canal of the Chambal River during the immersion of Durga idols at Kota in Rajasthan.

Seven youths had gone to the canal to immerse the Durga idols when the boat capsized. Local residents managed to rescue three of the children, while four others were swept away.

The children who drowned have been identified as Keshu, Golu, Suresh, and Rahul, and those who were rescued include Mala Kanwar, Deepak, and one other child. After receiving the information, divers and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived at the site and began a search operation. District Collector Piyush Samariya and Kota City SP Tejaswini Gautam also reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts. The state’s Minister of State for Education and Panchayati Raj, Madan Dilawar, also visited the spot and issued instructions to expedite the rescue operation. Deepak, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, said that the incident took place on Tuesday evening near the steel bridge on "80 Feet Road," within the jurisdiction of the Borkheda police station.