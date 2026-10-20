4 Youth Drown As Boat Capsizes During Durga Idol Immersion In Rajasthan's Kota
Four youth drowned as a boat capsized during Durga Puja immersion in a Chambal canal , reports Manish Gautam.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Kota: Four youths drowned after a boat capsized in the main canal of the Chambal River during the immersion of Durga idols at Kota in Rajasthan.
Seven youths had gone to the canal to immerse the Durga idols when the boat capsized. Local residents managed to rescue three of the children, while four others were swept away.
The children who drowned have been identified as Keshu, Golu, Suresh, and Rahul, and those who were rescued include Mala Kanwar, Deepak, and one other child.
After receiving the information, divers and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived at the site and began a search operation. District Collector Piyush Samariya and Kota City SP Tejaswini Gautam also reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts.
The state’s Minister of State for Education and Panchayati Raj, Madan Dilawar, also visited the spot and issued instructions to expedite the rescue operation.
Deepak, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, said that the incident took place on Tuesday evening near the steel bridge on "80 Feet Road," within the jurisdiction of the Borkheda police station.
Kota City SP Gautam confirmed the incident and stated that the boat capsized during the Durga idol immersion.
“The group had arrived by boat to perform the immersion of the Durga idols. As they were preparing for the immersion, the boat capsized. Preliminary information indicates that three of the youths knew how to swim and managed to get out. The boat capsized after losing its balance.”
Kota District Collector Samariya said that a local boat, operated by fishermen, was being used for the immersion of idols following the Durga Puja festival.
“Specific details regarding the youths are not yet available. They are estimated to be around 20 years of age. There were seven youths in the boat in total; three managed to escape, while four have drowned."
Water was released into the right main canal of the Chambal River two days ago, with a discharge of approximately 2,000 cusecs. The family members of the deceased youth remain inconsolable after the incident.
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