ETV Bharat / bharat

‘4 Weeks For Pleading, 3 Months To Decide’, SC’s Time Frame For EC Over TMC's Name, Election Symbol Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to decide the dispute between the two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress over the party name and "flowers and grass" election symbol.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Kalyan Banerjee appeared for Mamata Banerjee and senior advocate D S Naidu appeared for the Election Commission.

The bench asked the rival factions to complete their pleadings before the Election Commission within four weeks. The bench directed the Election Commission to decide the issue within three months after the parties complete their pleadings.

During the hearing, Banerjee insisted that nobody should go beyond the pleadings. The bench observed that if they go beyond the pleadings, the poll panel can examine it and this argument should be raised before the commission. Naidu handed over a chart indicating a timeline in symbol dispute cases.

Banerjee contended that the ECI sent a notice with their claim and asked for a reply, which they provided. He added that a reply was also sought from the other side, but they have not filed theirs; this constitutes the pleadings. Naidu said, “the ECI is not doing it for the first time…”.

The bench was informed that symbol disputes are bound to take time because affidavits from party workers will number in the lakhs. However, the bench can decide the matter within three months, pointing out that three months have already passed since the matter reached the poll body.