‘4 Weeks For Pleading, 3 Months To Decide’, SC’s Time Frame For EC Over TMC's Name, Election Symbol Row
The bench asked the rival factions to complete their pleadings before the Election Commission within four weeks.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 28, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to decide the dispute between the two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress over the party name and "flowers and grass" election symbol.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Kalyan Banerjee appeared for Mamata Banerjee and senior advocate D S Naidu appeared for the Election Commission.
The bench asked the rival factions to complete their pleadings before the Election Commission within four weeks. The bench directed the Election Commission to decide the issue within three months after the parties complete their pleadings.
During the hearing, Banerjee insisted that nobody should go beyond the pleadings. The bench observed that if they go beyond the pleadings, the poll panel can examine it and this argument should be raised before the commission. Naidu handed over a chart indicating a timeline in symbol dispute cases.
Banerjee contended that the ECI sent a notice with their claim and asked for a reply, which they provided. He added that a reply was also sought from the other side, but they have not filed theirs; this constitutes the pleadings. Naidu said, “the ECI is not doing it for the first time…”.
The bench was informed that symbol disputes are bound to take time because affidavits from party workers will number in the lakhs. However, the bench can decide the matter within three months, pointing out that three months have already passed since the matter reached the poll body.
The bench granted four weeks' time to contesting respondents and the petitioner to file additional documents/affidavits/counter affidavits, after which the poll panel would decide the matter within three months.
The bench passed the order while hearing a plea by Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee challenging the Election Commission’s decision to freeze the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its reserved 'Flowers & Grass' election symbol amid a dispute between rival party factions.
On September 24, the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to spell out a clear timeframe to finally decide the bitter dispute between two rival All India Trinamool Congress factions over the party name and the “flowers and grass” election symbol.
Earlier, the Election Commission allotted separate names and symbols to the two rival factions following its interim decision a day earlier to bar both groups from using the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ name and its reserved symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute.
In its interim order the poll panel, after hearing leaders of the two factions led by Banerjee and Arup Roy, said the matter requires substantive determination by the poll body under provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.
In her plea filed in the apex court, Banerjee named the Election Commission and Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, as respondents.
Also Read
SC On TMC Rebels: WB Speaker Cognisant Of Time Frame To Decide Disqualification Petitions