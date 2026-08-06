A School Of Four: The Bihar Village Where Every Student Has A Teacher
While that may sound like an educational ideal, the reality is far more complex.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Nalanda: In most parts of India, overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages dominate conversations around public education. But tucked away in a tiny hamlet in Bihar's Nalanda district is a government school tells a different story for a change - four students being taught by four full-time teachers.
At New Primary School Chintamanchak in Harnaut block's Chauriya panchayat, every child has a dedicated teacher. While that may sound like an educational ideal, the reality is far more complex. The school is an example of rural depopulation, migration, and the allocation of public resources.
The Bihar government spends about Rs 1.48 lakh every month on teachers' salaries at the school, where only four children are enrolled. There are no students in Classes 1 and 3. Himanshu Kumar studies in Class 2, Sahil Kumar is the only student in Class 4, while Rahul Kumar and Sanjeet Kumar are enrolled in Class 5.
While teachers arrive on time and classes are conducted regularly, what is missing is the energy of a classroom. "We study Hindi, Mathematics and other subjects. I want to become a doctor," said Himanshu Kumar.
While the school has four children the village itself is a home to about 30 households. Reason? migrated to cities in search of employment. For instance, Rahul, a grade 5 student’s parents work in Surat, Gujarat and visit him during festivals. "I live with my grandparents,” he said. Sahil also shared a similar story of living away from parents.
Established in 2007, the school was opened so that no local children would have to travel long distance for primary education. Sangeeta Kumari, a teacher at the school said her late father-in-law, along with a villager donated about 4.5 kattas of land for it. The government sanctioned around Rs 6 lakh for its construction.
Initially, the school had between 20 and 30 students but eventually the number dropped. "My father-in-law donated the land so children from the village could study and build a better future. But families have moved away for work, and now hardly any children are there," Sangeeta said. The government currently allocates Rs 6.78 per child under the mid-day meal scheme.
The school has four teachers including Headmistress Pushpanjali Kumari, BPSC-appointed teacher Roshan Raj, Panchayat teacher Dharmshila Kumari, and Sangeeta Kumari.
"With only four children, it is difficult to organise activities or sports. We request the Education Department to transfer us to schools where there are more students," said Pushpanjali Kumari, who has been posted at the school for a year.
She said that teaching continues regularly, however, the absence of classmates limits group learning, extracurricular activities, and the overall school environment.
Harnaut Block Education Officer Nitesh Kumar Ranjan said, "The village has very few children. We will try to increase enrolment from the next academic session by encouraging nearby families to send their children here. The school has all the necessary facilities, and we will examine the matter," he said.
Under Bihar government norms, two teachers are required for up to 60 students in Classes 1 to 5. Additional teachers are sanctioned as enrolment increases.
Ironically, while this school has one teacher for every student, Bihar's overall student-teacher ratio is around 28:1, higher than the national average of 24:1, according to the NITI Aayog report School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement.
Recent UDISE+ 2025-26 data show that the student-teacher ratio at the primary level in Bihar is around 32:1, which is higher than the recommended standards.
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