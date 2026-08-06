ETV Bharat / bharat

A School Of Four: The Bihar Village Where Every Student Has A Teacher

The government high school in Bihar where there is a teacher for every student ( Etv Bharat )

Nalanda: In most parts of India, overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages dominate conversations around public education. But tucked away in a tiny hamlet in Bihar's Nalanda district is a government school tells a different story for a change - four students being taught by four full-time teachers.

At New Primary School Chintamanchak in Harnaut block's Chauriya panchayat, every child has a dedicated teacher. While that may sound like an educational ideal, the reality is far more complex. The school is an example of rural depopulation, migration, and the allocation of public resources.

The Bihar government spends about Rs 1.48 lakh every month on teachers' salaries at the school, where only four children are enrolled. There are no students in Classes 1 and 3. Himanshu Kumar studies in Class 2, Sahil Kumar is the only student in Class 4, while Rahul Kumar and Sanjeet Kumar are enrolled in Class 5.

Bihar Village Where Every Student Has A Teacher (ETV Bharat)

While teachers arrive on time and classes are conducted regularly, what is missing is the energy of a classroom. "We study Hindi, Mathematics and other subjects. I want to become a doctor," said Himanshu Kumar.

While the school has four children the village itself is a home to about 30 households. Reason? migrated to cities in search of employment. For instance, Rahul, a grade 5 student’s parents work in Surat, Gujarat and visit him during festivals. "I live with my grandparents,” he said. Sahil also shared a similar story of living away from parents.

Established in 2007, the school was opened so that no local children would have to travel long distance for primary education. Sangeeta Kumari, a teacher at the school said her late father-in-law, along with a villager donated about 4.5 kattas of land for it. The government sanctioned around Rs 6 lakh for its construction.