ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Killed In Fire At Delhi Shoe Factory

New Delhi: In yet another fire incident in the national capital, four people were killed and two were injured after a blaze broke out at a shoe factory in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-I in northwest Delhi on Friday night.

Officials said the Delhi Fire Service rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot after receiving a call about the blaze in the industrial area at 9.32 pm.

A police official said that six persons were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious state and rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where four were declared dead.

The remaining two are undergoing treatment, they said. Firefighting and rescue operations were underway, police said.

Fire officer ADO Paras Kumar mentioned that the fire initially broke out in the basement. He added that fire officials managed to contain the blaze within the basement, preventing it from spreading further into the structure.

"The Fire Service received a call around 9:31-9:32 pm regarding a fire inside a factory in Mangolpuri...six individuals were rescued. All of them were transported to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. It is a footwear manufacturing unit; shoes are produced and stored on the premises. The fire initially broke out in the basement. We managed to contain it within the basement, preventing it from spreading further. Due to the heavy smoke, we recovered one person from the third-floor staircase and rescued five others from the fourth floor. The fire has been completely extinguished, and the cooling-down process is currently underway," Kumar told reporters.