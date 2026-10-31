Four Killed In Fire At Delhi Shoe Factory
DCP of Outer District Vikram Singh disclosed that the police have issued summons to the factory owner over the matter.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 7:18 AM IST
New Delhi: In yet another fire incident in the national capital, four people were killed and two were injured after a blaze broke out at a shoe factory in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-I in northwest Delhi on Friday night.
Officials said the Delhi Fire Service rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot after receiving a call about the blaze in the industrial area at 9.32 pm.
A police official said that six persons were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious state and rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where four were declared dead.
The remaining two are undergoing treatment, they said. Firefighting and rescue operations were underway, police said.
Fire officer ADO Paras Kumar mentioned that the fire initially broke out in the basement. He added that fire officials managed to contain the blaze within the basement, preventing it from spreading further into the structure.
"The Fire Service received a call around 9:31-9:32 pm regarding a fire inside a factory in Mangolpuri...six individuals were rescued. All of them were transported to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. It is a footwear manufacturing unit; shoes are produced and stored on the premises. The fire initially broke out in the basement. We managed to contain it within the basement, preventing it from spreading further. Due to the heavy smoke, we recovered one person from the third-floor staircase and rescued five others from the fourth floor. The fire has been completely extinguished, and the cooling-down process is currently underway," Kumar told reporters.
#WATCH | Delhi: Fire officer ADO Paras Kumar says, "The Fire Service received a call around 9:31–9:32 pm regarding a fire inside a factory in Mangolpuri...six individuals were rescued. All of them were transported to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital...it is a footwear manufacturing unit;… https://t.co/9fcSs5f3Wc pic.twitter.com/HntQT7AzdF— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
DCP of Outer District Vikram Singh disclosed that the police have issued summons to the factory owner over the matter.
The officer further said that the authorities are also interrogating the contractor and workers to determine the total number of labourers present in the factory.
"The cause of the fire is being investigated. The blaze originated in the basement, after which the fire and smoke spread upwards-there was a significant amount of smoke. The factory owner has been summoned, and we are also questioning the contractor and workers to determine the total number of labourers present," Singh told reporters.
VIDEO | Delhi: Many feared injured after a massive fire engulfs a factory in Mangolpuri area.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2026
Rakesh Bharadwaj, from CATS ambulance service, says, "We received a call for a fire at 9.50 pm. Taking swift action, we reached the spot of the incident in 5-7 minutes. We hospitalised… pic.twitter.com/R1dVdHZTZm
Delhi has seen several fire incidents this year, with data revealing that at least 67 people were burned to death during the first six months of 2026.
The most devastating fire incident in the national capital this year took place at a hotel in the Malviya Nagar area on June 3. At least 23 people were killed, including Indian citizens and foreign nationals from countries like Africa and Turkmenistan who were visiting Delhi for medical treatment.
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