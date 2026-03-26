Four Indian Seafarers Stranded Near Iraq's Basra: Parents Urge Govt To Evacuate Them, FSUI Writes To MEA
Rex Pereira from Nalasopara and three others are stranded near Abu Al Kaseeb, which is close to the firing range, writes ETV Bharat's Neeta Kolhatkar.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Mumbai: Parents of four Indian seafarers stuck on vessel DIVA near Iraq's Basra have urged the Indian government for their repatriation. Taking their appeal forward, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has written to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar for their "urgent safe evacuation".
One seafarer, Rex Pereira, who is also a resident of Maharashtra's Nalasopara, along with three other Indians are stranded near Abu Al Kaseeb in Basra. This territory is close to Iran and in the firing range. These seafarers have informed that they are unable to leave the vessel or port because the ship owner has taken away all their documents including their passports.
Joyce and Chester, Rex's parents who are in touch with their son as well as the Indian Embassy said, "We are worried for these four children. They are only a few kilometres away from where the bombardment is taking place. We want them to be sent back safely. These are the only four crew members onboard that vessel. Nobody else is on it, not even an Iraqi person."
Chester, a retired ship builder, who worked with the Mazgaon docks for over 40 years, told ETV Bharat, when vessel DIVA first reached near the Iraq-Iran border waters, the crew went through a tough time. "They initially did not have enough food and had to eat from cans. They also had to drink sea water by adding salt and lime. Now they have been given ration and water supply. But their location is dangerous. We are afraid as the vessel is currently docked near the desalination plant, which can be bombarded," said Chester.
"We have heard some Indians have come from Kuwait to India, so we urge the Indian Embassy to force the Iraqi owner to let our four children leave Kuwait," he added.
In his plea to the FSUI, Rex has stated, "Despite my relentless efforts, I have been unable secure a sign-off from the shipowner, which is a prerequisite for my repatriation. The shipowner as retained my documents, including my passport, CDC, under the pretext of obtaining a port entry permit, but has failed to return them over a month."
Recently two fuel tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters, setting them ablaze, leaving one crew member dead. There were also reports that four projectiles had struck four vessels in Gulf waters, which FSUI said has prompted them to approach MEA.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manoj Yadav, general secretary, FSUI said, "The parents are constantly in touch with the Indian Embassy in Iraq, urging them to be sent via Kuwait. The four seafarers are in contact with us and we want them to be safely evacuated at the earliest as the war has prolonged."
"They have been unable to secure permission to sign off from their principal based in Iraq and the agent in Dubai, and RPSL in Goa, resulting in their prolonged stay onboard under increasingly distressing conditions. The seafarers are facing severe threats to their safety, as ongoing bombings have been reported within 15 to 20 kilometers of their location," Yadav wrote to Jaishankar.
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