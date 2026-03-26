ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Indian Seafarers Stranded Near Iraq's Basra: Parents Urge Govt To Evacuate Them, FSUI Writes To MEA

Mumbai: Parents of four Indian seafarers stuck on vessel DIVA near Iraq's Basra have urged the Indian government for their repatriation. Taking their appeal forward, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has written to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar for their "urgent safe evacuation".

One seafarer, Rex Pereira, who is also a resident of Maharashtra's Nalasopara, along with three other Indians are stranded near Abu Al Kaseeb in Basra. This territory is close to Iran and in the firing range. These seafarers have informed that they are unable to leave the vessel or port because the ship owner has taken away all their documents including their passports.

Rex Pereira from Nalasopara, who is among the four stranded Indian seafarers (Special Arrangement)

Joyce and Chester, Rex's parents who are in touch with their son as well as the Indian Embassy said, "We are worried for these four children. They are only a few kilometres away from where the bombardment is taking place. We want them to be sent back safely. These are the only four crew members onboard that vessel. Nobody else is on it, not even an Iraqi person."

Chester, a retired ship builder, who worked with the Mazgaon docks for over 40 years, told ETV Bharat, when vessel DIVA first reached near the Iraq-Iran border waters, the crew went through a tough time. "They initially did not have enough food and had to eat from cans. They also had to drink sea water by adding salt and lime. Now they have been given ration and water supply. But their location is dangerous. We are afraid as the vessel is currently docked near the desalination plant, which can be bombarded," said Chester.