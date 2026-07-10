ETV Bharat / bharat

38 Additional Temporary/Transit Rescue, Rehab And Release Facilities To Be Set Up In Tiger Reserves Across India

New Delhi: As many as 38 additional temporary/transit rescue, rehab and release (RRR) facilities will soon be established in different tiger reserves across the country.

The recommendation to set up the additional RRR facilities was made in the National Tiger Conservation Authority's publication titled 'Roadmap to Rescue: Strategic Roadmap for Establishment of Temporary/Transit Facilities for Rescue-Rehab-Release of Wild Animals in Tiger Landscapes', which was formally released on Thursday. The recommendation takes into account the spatial and functional gaps across several landscapes.

India's tiger reserves represent some of the most significant wildlife conservation areas in the country, hosting a variety of mammals, birds, reptiles, and other species, with the tiger serving as an umbrella species. The conservation and management of these areas are directed by a strong statutory and policy framework established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.

Although sustained habitat protection and management have strengthened wildlife populations across different tiger reserves, growing movement of wildlife across reserve boundaries, expanding human pressures, human-wildlife conflict, poaching-related injuries, habitat fragmentation, and emerging disease risks have highlighted the need for strengthened and decentralised wildlife rescue and rehabilitation infrastructure within these landscapes, as per the publication.

The roadmap recommended, provides an evidence-based framework for developing a coordinated network of RRR facilities across tiger reserve landscapes.

Proposal to set up 38 additional facilities

"Based on information from field, among India's 58 tiger reserves, 36 reserves currently have 40 existing wildlife rescue facilities, while significant spatial and functional gaps remain across several landscapes. To strengthen coverage and improve accessibility, the roadmap proposes the establishment of 38 additional temporary/transit RRR facilities, strategically located to complement the existing network and enhance regional response capacity.The roadmap also intended to improve and modernize existing wildlife rescue facilities,"read the publication.