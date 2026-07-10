38 Additional Temporary/Transit Rescue, Rehab And Release Facilities To Be Set Up In Tiger Reserves Across India
NTCA said 36 reserves currently have 40 existing wildlife rescue facilities, while significant spatial and functional gaps remain across several landscapes, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
New Delhi: As many as 38 additional temporary/transit rescue, rehab and release (RRR) facilities will soon be established in different tiger reserves across the country.
The recommendation to set up the additional RRR facilities was made in the National Tiger Conservation Authority's publication titled 'Roadmap to Rescue: Strategic Roadmap for Establishment of Temporary/Transit Facilities for Rescue-Rehab-Release of Wild Animals in Tiger Landscapes', which was formally released on Thursday. The recommendation takes into account the spatial and functional gaps across several landscapes.
India's tiger reserves represent some of the most significant wildlife conservation areas in the country, hosting a variety of mammals, birds, reptiles, and other species, with the tiger serving as an umbrella species. The conservation and management of these areas are directed by a strong statutory and policy framework established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.
Although sustained habitat protection and management have strengthened wildlife populations across different tiger reserves, growing movement of wildlife across reserve boundaries, expanding human pressures, human-wildlife conflict, poaching-related injuries, habitat fragmentation, and emerging disease risks have highlighted the need for strengthened and decentralised wildlife rescue and rehabilitation infrastructure within these landscapes, as per the publication.
The roadmap recommended, provides an evidence-based framework for developing a coordinated network of RRR facilities across tiger reserve landscapes.
Proposal to set up 38 additional facilities
"Based on information from field, among India's 58 tiger reserves, 36 reserves currently have 40 existing wildlife rescue facilities, while significant spatial and functional gaps remain across several landscapes. To strengthen coverage and improve accessibility, the roadmap proposes the establishment of 38 additional temporary/transit RRR facilities, strategically located to complement the existing network and enhance regional response capacity.The roadmap also intended to improve and modernize existing wildlife rescue facilities,"read the publication.
The proposed facilities are intended to function in compliance with prevailing statutory provisions and applicable technical guidelines, including the norms of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for temporary and transit facilities and relevant guidelines issued by the NTCA, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the respective State Forest Departments.
The roadmap recognises that wildlife rescue is not intended as intervention for every free-ranging wild animal, but as a specialised management tool for animals requiring urgent assistance due to conflict, injury, illness, entrapment, displacement, orphaning, or other exceptional circumstances. Accordingly, the proposed infrastructure seeks to strengthen conservation preparedness while adhering to the principles of minimal intervention, animal welfare, and scientific wildlife management, it said.
Recommending that the roadmap should be undertaken in close coordination with the existing planning and management framework for tiger reserves, it said, "Wherever applicable, suitable prescriptions relating to wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, emergency response, and associated infrastructure may be incorporated into the respective Tiger Conservation Plans to facilitate systematic implementation, resource allocation, capacity building, and long-term operational sustainability."
Overall, the roadmap establishes a scalable and practical framework for integrating wildlife rescue infrastructure into landscape-level conservation planning. Its implementation is expected to strengthen institutional capacity, improve emergency response, enhance wildlife welfare, support frontline forest managers, and contribute to the long-term conservation and management of wildlife across India's interconnected tiger reserve landscapes, it added.
Expert views
Jalpan Rupapara, a wildlife expert, while reacting to the latest proposal on Friday told ETV Bharat, "My view on this is slightly different. I believe that wildlife species should be allowed to live naturally and there should not be excessive interference in their lives. The law of nature is survival of the fittest. If any animal gets injured during fight, then it should be allowed to survive naturally."
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