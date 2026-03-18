36 Yrs After Kashmiri Pandits' Migration: Longing For Home Amid Reintegration Bill
MHA's data states over 62,000 families, mainly Kashmiri Pandits, migrated from their homes. Of whom, 40,000 are in Jammu and 20,000 in Delhi and elsewhere.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Srinagar: Exactly 36 years ago when the family of Sunil Pandita left behind their home in Kashmir locked in the midnight, they had nowhere to go. Travelling in a bus, they crossed mighty Pirpanjal mountains to reach Jammu, where they have been living all these years. But they never call it home as the hope of returning to their home lives with them.
An engineer by profession now, Pandita left his remote Kupwara’s Langate village as a class 7 student on April, 18 1990, but the scars are still fresh.
“My shamshan bhoomi (cremation ground) is in Kashmir,” said the 50-year-old. He lives at Jagti migrant camp in Jammu where over 2,200 displaced Kashmiri Hindus are living in a cramped accommodation.
“Our birth place is in Kashmir where my ancestors lived. We are longing for return to our home. I was raised in Jammu but I have not forgotten my roots, my language or culture. I can’t call Jammu my home. We are Ram Bakts, the Lord returned to Ayodhya after 14 years but we are still waiting for our return home after 36 years.”
Pandita family is not an isolated case. In Jammu and elsewhere in the country, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits have been longing for return and rehabilitation in the Valley, which they abandoned with the eruption of militancy in 1989.
More than 62,000 families, majority of them Kashmiri Pandits, abandoned their homes and hearth in the region, as per the data from the Home Ministry. Some 40,000 of them reside in Jammu while 20,000 in Delhi and elsewhere in the country. In 2010, the official data of J&K government shared in J&K Assembly Legislature, showed 219 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in over three decades. But Kashmiri Pandit organisations dispute it, putting the number of slain at 677.
Given their plight, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi has moved a private members bill in J&K Assembly. The bill, titled 'The Kashmiri Pandit and Migrant Re-integration Bill', is meant for facilitating the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return and reintegration of Kashmiri migrants particularly Kashmiri Pandits. The Assembly will resume its second session from March 27 in Jammu.
The bill proposes setting up a statutory Re-integration Commission in Jammu and Kashmir for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return and reintegration of Kashmiri migrants particularly Kashmiri Pandits. It noted largescale militancy, violence and intimidation resulted in mass displacement of Kashmiri Pandits and other minority communities from the Valley.
Unlike a government bill which is moved by a minister, private members bill is introduced by a legislator. Private member bills are unlikely to get passed with records showing only three bills being passed in the House since 1980.
Besides, PDP lacks strength as it has only four legislators to push the bill. Their previous bills including 'Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill 2025', legalising land holdings to people on state land also could not get through.
Noting that the previous rehabilitation plans have been centred around ‘relief’ such as financial package and employment, the bill aimed at facilitating meaningful reintegration into the social life.
“Reintegration must be understood not merely as physical return but as restoration of belonging, safety, cultural continuity, trust and social participation undertaken voluntarily and sustainably,” it said.
But not many are convinced as the successive rehabilitation plans of the previous governments have borne little results.
Sanjay Tickoo, who has not undertaken migration and still lives in Srinagar, said if passed, the bill may send out a ‘positive’ message to their community. He, however, picks holes in the Central government’s rehabilitation policy under which Kashmiri Pandits were shifted to transit camps at several places in the Valley.
“The purpose of rehabilitating them in transit camps was to shift or reintegrate them to their birth places after three-four years with assistance ranging from rebuilding their houses to setting up their lives. But that has not happened,” he told ETV Bharat.
“This bill if passed unanimously by all, including the BJP, has to get clearance from the Lieutenant General (LG) but I doubt the Central government is serious about the rehabilitation as they have done little in the last 12 years for our rehabilitation,” he added
Unlike the erstwhile J&K Assembly, the J&K Reorganisation Act that came into force after the abrogation of Article 370 since 2019, requires bills to be approved by the LG after being passed in the House.
“What about those Kashmiri Pandits who stayed back?" asked Tickoo. He noted that the number of families who stayed in the Valley since 1996 has dropped from 7,000 to 700. “They too left as they suffered here. They did not offer us employment or anything.”
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