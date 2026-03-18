ETV Bharat / bharat

36 Yrs After Kashmiri Pandits' Migration: Longing For Home Amid Reintegration Bill

Srinagar: Exactly 36 years ago when the family of Sunil Pandita left behind their home in Kashmir locked in the midnight, they had nowhere to go. Travelling in a bus, they crossed mighty Pirpanjal mountains to reach Jammu, where they have been living all these years. But they never call it home as the hope of returning to their home lives with them.

An engineer by profession now, Pandita left his remote Kupwara’s Langate village as a class 7 student on April, 18 1990, but the scars are still fresh.

“My shamshan bhoomi (cremation ground) is in Kashmir,” said the 50-year-old. He lives at Jagti migrant camp in Jammu where over 2,200 displaced Kashmiri Hindus are living in a cramped accommodation.

An old house of a Kashmiri pandit (ETV Bharat)

“Our birth place is in Kashmir where my ancestors lived. We are longing for return to our home. I was raised in Jammu but I have not forgotten my roots, my language or culture. I can’t call Jammu my home. We are Ram Bakts, the Lord returned to Ayodhya after 14 years but we are still waiting for our return home after 36 years.”

Pandita family is not an isolated case. In Jammu and elsewhere in the country, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits have been longing for return and rehabilitation in the Valley, which they abandoned with the eruption of militancy in 1989.

More than 62,000 families, majority of them Kashmiri Pandits, abandoned their homes and hearth in the region, as per the data from the Home Ministry. Some 40,000 of them reside in Jammu while 20,000 in Delhi and elsewhere in the country. In 2010, the official data of J&K government shared in J&K Assembly Legislature, showed 219 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in over three decades. But Kashmiri Pandit organisations dispute it, putting the number of slain at 677.

Given their plight, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi has moved a private members bill in J&K Assembly. The bill, titled 'The Kashmiri Pandit and Migrant Re-integration Bill', is meant for facilitating the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return and reintegration of Kashmiri migrants particularly Kashmiri Pandits. The Assembly will resume its second session from March 27 in Jammu.

The bill proposes setting up a statutory Re-integration Commission in Jammu and Kashmir for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return and reintegration of Kashmiri migrants particularly Kashmiri Pandits. It noted largescale militancy, violence and intimidation resulted in mass displacement of Kashmiri Pandits and other minority communities from the Valley.