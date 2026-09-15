36 Year Old Hyderabad Techie Dies Of Heart Attack In California
Pavan Sai's mortal remains were brought to Hyderabad on Monday for final rites.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Begumpet: A 36-year-old Indian man who worked as a software engineer in the US died after suffering a heart attack at his home in California.
On September 9, Pavan Sai was playing with his children at his residence when he suddenly collapsed in a chair. Family members rushed him immediately to a hospital, but the doctors could not revive him despite several efforts.
Sai was a native of Prakash Nagar in Begumpet, Hyderabad and had moved to the US in 2016 to pursue a degree in Management. He subsequently secured a job there in 2018, and was working at IBM at the time of his death.
He is survived by his wife and two children. His sudden death has cast a pall of gloom over his family. Sai's mortal remains were brought to Hyderabad on Monday, and his final rites were performed at the Bansilalpet cremation ground.
There have been an increasing number of tragic incidents involving Telugu Indians living in the US and other countries, who have died suddenly due to health issues or other tragic circumstances.
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