ETV Bharat / bharat

36 Year Old Hyderabad Techie Dies Of Heart Attack In California

Begumpet: A 36-year-old Indian man who worked as a software engineer in the US died after suffering a heart attack at his home in California.

On September 9, Pavan Sai was playing with his children at his residence when he suddenly collapsed in a chair. Family members rushed him immediately to a hospital, but the doctors could not revive him despite several efforts.

Sai was a native of Prakash Nagar in Begumpet, Hyderabad and had moved to the US in 2016 to pursue a degree in Management. He subsequently secured a job there in 2018, and was working at IBM at the time of his death.