Lost And Found: Delhi Railway Division Reports 36% Rise In Lost Luggage

New Delhi: An enduring feature of train travel in India is of passengers losing luggage items, most often during the mad rush to alight upon reaching their destination. More so, if the train is travelling further away, and is scheduled to stop at a station for just a few minutes.

In the Delhi Railway Division of Northern Railway alone, incidents of lost luggage are steadily rising every year, doubling the challenges for the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Compared to 2024, such cases have increased by approximately 36 per cent in 2025. While 13,869 passengers reported having lost luggage in 2024, this number has reached 18,829 by November 30 in 2025. And this doesn't even cover the several passengers who didn't even report their losses. Among the main reasons cited for this trend are increasing crowds, passenger carelessness, and fleeting inattention at crowded stations.

Amidst these increasing challenges, the RPF is continuously making efforts to locate and return lost luggage to passengers. But the pace of recovery continues to lag way behind the number of cases filed, even as RPF officials keep appealing to passengers to pay extra attention to their luggage while traveling, and immediately report any missing item on the helpline number 139, to facilitate prompt action and recovery.

According to data from the RPF, in 2024, the force managed to return luggage to 1,409 passengers in the Delhi Division, out of the 13,869 who reported having lost items on trains or at stations. The value of the returned luggage is estimated by the RPF to be approximately Rs 3,23,19,868, demonstrating the force's promptness in assisting passengers and repatriating valuables.