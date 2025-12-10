Lost And Found: Delhi Railway Division Reports 36% Rise In Lost Luggage
RPF urges passengers to exercise caution, check one's luggage before leaving seat, promptly inform them on helpline number 139 in case of loss.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
New Delhi: An enduring feature of train travel in India is of passengers losing luggage items, most often during the mad rush to alight upon reaching their destination. More so, if the train is travelling further away, and is scheduled to stop at a station for just a few minutes.
In the Delhi Railway Division of Northern Railway alone, incidents of lost luggage are steadily rising every year, doubling the challenges for the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Compared to 2024, such cases have increased by approximately 36 per cent in 2025. While 13,869 passengers reported having lost luggage in 2024, this number has reached 18,829 by November 30 in 2025. And this doesn't even cover the several passengers who didn't even report their losses. Among the main reasons cited for this trend are increasing crowds, passenger carelessness, and fleeting inattention at crowded stations.
Amidst these increasing challenges, the RPF is continuously making efforts to locate and return lost luggage to passengers. But the pace of recovery continues to lag way behind the number of cases filed, even as RPF officials keep appealing to passengers to pay extra attention to their luggage while traveling, and immediately report any missing item on the helpline number 139, to facilitate prompt action and recovery.
According to data from the RPF, in 2024, the force managed to return luggage to 1,409 passengers in the Delhi Division, out of the 13,869 who reported having lost items on trains or at stations. The value of the returned luggage is estimated by the RPF to be approximately Rs 3,23,19,868, demonstrating the force's promptness in assisting passengers and repatriating valuables.
However, so far in 2025, there is a decline in recoveries. Out of the 18,829 complaints filed by November 30, 2025 — a significant rise over the 2024 figures — the number of items recovered by the RPF and returned to their rightful owners stood at 1,332, slightly lower than the 2024 figures. The value of these items is estimated at Rs 2,91,14,166.
Ashutosh Pandey, Divisional Security Commissioner of the RPF's Delhi Division, told ETV Bharat that the RPF receives 60-70 complaints daily. As soon as information is received about a passenger's luggage being left behind on a train or at a railway station, the team takes immediate action. Sometimes, RPF personnel themselves find items at the station or train. If the RPF can locate the owner, they are contacted directly and the item returned. However, if that's not possible, the items are deposited at the Lost Property Office (LPO).
Pandey said, "If a passenger's luggage is deposited at the LPO, they can go to the relevant RPF station to inquire about it, and retrieve it by providing identity proof."
He urged passengers to exercise caution, saying, "Always check your luggage before leaving your seat. If you find any untended luggage, immediately call 139. Prompt reporting significantly increases the chances of returning lost luggage to their owners. The RPF repeatedly cautions passengers that a little vigilance will not only reduce lost luggage, but also enhance safety. Regularly checking shoulder bags, mobile phones, and wallets is crucial at crowded stations and trains. We regularly make relevant announcements over the PA system."
Also Read:
- Amid IndiGo Crisis, Railway Introduces Dozens Of Special Trains Across Key Routes To Facilitate Stranded Passengers
- Women Loco Pilots Write New Chapter On Equal Opportunity, Technical Capability And Self Reliance
- Work on 'Kavach' going on at fast pace, should have been done in 1980s, 1990s: Vaishnaw
- Railways' New Rule: Soon, OTP Needed To Confirm Tatkal Train Tickets At Reservation Counters