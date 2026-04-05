'Welcome To Motherland': 345 Indian Fishermen Evacuated From Iran Arrive In Chennai On Special Flight
Both the Central and State governments had been taking measures to safely rescue all of them and bring them back to India.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 9:08 AM IST
Chennai: As many as 345 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran amid the ongoing West Asia conflict arrived safely in Chennai on Saturday evening after being evacuated through Armenia.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed them at the airport and facilitated their onward journey to their respective hometowns.
"It is gratifying that fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in war-torn Iran, have been safely brought back to Tamil Nadu. They faced extremely harsh conditions in Iran. Measures were undertaken to bring them back to India by having them travel for approximately 20 hours to reach Armenia," the minister said while speaking to the media at the airport.
When Indians are in distress anywhere in the world, our government, led by PM @NarendraModi ji, steps in and brings them back home safely. pic.twitter.com/9kRDawzMxi— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 4, 2026
Later, in a post on X, he shared the photos of him welcoming the rescued fishermen and wrote: "Vanakkam and welcome to the motherland! A joyous day for us as PM @NarendraModi ji has ensured that our fishermen brothers and sisters get back safely from Iran."
Vanakkam and welcome to the motherland! 🙏🏻— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 4, 2026
A joyous day for us as PM @NarendraModi ji has ensured that our fishermen brothers and sisters get back safely from Iran. pic.twitter.com/hvRCtMTUiw
According to the Ministry of External Affairs's External Publicity & Public Diplomacy Division, the fishermen were brought back as part of India's continued efforts to ensure the safety of its nationals in the conflict-affected region.
Thousands of Indian fishermen reside in Iran, where they are engaged in fishing activities. Following the outbreak of hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel towards the end of February, these fishermen found themselves in distress, unable to pursue their livelihood and lacking air connectivity to return to India.
Both the Central and State governments had been taking measures to safely rescue all of them and bring them back to India. However, the rescue operations faced delays as air travel within Iran had been completely suspended.
In the first phase, 345 fishermen were transported from Iran to Armenia and subsequently brought to Chennai via a special flight. At the Chennai airport, Union Minister Goyal welcomed them by honouring them with shawls.
"We endured numerous hardships in Iran over the past month. We had appealed to the Indian government to rescue us and bring us back to our homeland. We never imagined that the Prime Minister would take action so swiftly to rescue and repatriate us. We express our gratitude to the Central government and the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi has also initiated measures to bring back another 300 individuals, and they, too, will soon be brought back to India," said one of the rescued fishermen.
Of the 345 individuals who arrived on the special flight, 327 hail from Tamil Nadu. The remaining individuals belong to Kerala (10 people), Puducherry (5), Gujarat (2) and Odisha (1).
Among the 327 individuals from Tamil Nadu, 175 are from Kanyakumari. The fishermen hailing from Tirunelveli (80 people), Ramanathapuram (19), Mayiladuthurai (17), as well as the districts of Nagai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, and Chengalpattu, were sent to their respective hometowns in six special buses.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X on Saturday, expressed gratitude to the Armenian government for facilitating the evacuation and thanked his counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for enabling the safe transit of Indian nationals from Iran to India amid the conflict.
"Thank FM Ararat Mirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India," Jaishankar wrote on X.
Thank FM @AraratMirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 4, 2026
🇮🇳 🇦🇲
On April 2, the MEA said that more than 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran, out of which 996 moved to Armenia.
Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the evacuation is being carried out through Armenia and Azerbaijan with the Centre closely coordinating efforts on the ground. According to Jaiswal, "Some 1200 Indian nationals have been evacuated, of which 845 are students."
Weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (April 02, 2026)— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 2, 2026
https://t.co/Yn4rh79uQW
The spokesperson said the Ministry has been working closely with Indian missions and local authorities in both Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure the safe return of citizens and noted that arrangements are in place to assist evacuees in transit before they are brought back to India.
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