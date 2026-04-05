ETV Bharat / bharat

'Welcome To Motherland': 345 Indian Fishermen Evacuated From Iran Arrive In Chennai On Special Flight

Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcoming the evacuated fishermen upon their arrival at Chennai Airport on Saturday night. ( X@PiyushGoyal )

Chennai: As many as 345 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran amid the ongoing West Asia conflict arrived safely in Chennai on Saturday evening after being evacuated through Armenia. Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed them at the airport and facilitated their onward journey to their respective hometowns. "It is gratifying that fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in war-torn Iran, have been safely brought back to Tamil Nadu. They faced extremely harsh conditions in Iran. Measures were undertaken to bring them back to India by having them travel for approximately 20 hours to reach Armenia," the minister said while speaking to the media at the airport. Later, in a post on X, he shared the photos of him welcoming the rescued fishermen and wrote: "Vanakkam and welcome to the motherland! A joyous day for us as PM @NarendraModi ji has ensured that our fishermen brothers and sisters get back safely from Iran." According to the Ministry of External Affairs's External Publicity & Public Diplomacy Division, the fishermen were brought back as part of India's continued efforts to ensure the safety of its nationals in the conflict-affected region. Thousands of Indian fishermen reside in Iran, where they are engaged in fishing activities. Following the outbreak of hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel towards the end of February, these fishermen found themselves in distress, unable to pursue their livelihood and lacking air connectivity to return to India.