ETV Bharat / bharat

34 IMA Branches To Approach Centre Over Sunny Deol-Starrer 'Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak'

New Delhi: As the Sunny Deol-starrer " Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak " is set to release on November 20, as many as 34 state and Union Territory branches of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have decided to approach the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), demanding a review of the film's promotional content and appropriate corrective action.

The association has also appealed to the authorities to consider withholding certification or permitting public exhibition only after the necessary review and corrective measures.

"All our branches across India will write to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Director General of Health Services and all other stakeholders, demanding a thorough review of the film, which has portrayed the entire medical fraternity in a negative light," immediate past IMA president Dr Dilip Bhanushali told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

According to Bhanushali, the negative depiction of doctors and the medical fraternity could lead to more violence against doctors. Around four lakh medical practitioners across the country are IMA members.

IMA Raises Concerns Over Violence Against Doctors

A recent survey published in the National Medical Journal of India found that around 75 per cent to 80.2 per cent of medical practitioners in India reported having experienced or witnessed workplace violence, ranging from verbal abuse to physical assault.

Verbal violence was the most common form, followed by physical violence. In many cases, both verbal and physical violence occurred during a single incident, the survey stated. "Portraying the medical fraternity in a negative light may invite more violence," Dr Bhanushali said.

Echoing the same view, IMA Finance Secretary Dr Piyush Jain said, "We strongly condemn the alleged portrayal of the medical profession in the promotional content of 'Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak', which appears to generalise corruption in the medical fraternity and portray violence against doctors and healthcare workers in a manner that risks justifying such acts."

Stating that doctors are healers, not targets of hatred or violence, Dr Jain said, "Every day, thousands of dedicated doctors serve humanity with compassion, commitment and sacrifice, often under extremely challenging circumstances. The misconduct of a few individuals, wherever established, must be investigated and punished in accordance with the law: but an entire profession must not be defamed for the actions of a few."